Ann Arbor, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nonprofit calls for public power in Ann Arbor amid power outages

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three days have passed since Monday’s storms, and DTE reports 68,000 customers remain without power. With residents frustrated by another widespread outage, a nonprofit in Ann Arbor hopes the city will establish its own public power utility. It just shouldn’t be like this, that...
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space

ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
The Detroit Free Press

John James brings out famed high school coach for first TV ad of fall campaign

Political football? John James is ready to play. The Republican businessman and former Army helicopter pilot running for the open 10th Congressional District seat anchored in Macomb County unveiled his first TV ad of the general election campaign on Thursday, featuring in it none other than state Hall of Fame high school football coach Al Fracassa, who James played for at Birmingham Brother Rice in the late 1990s. ...
Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com

A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips

Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
wrif.com

Oldest Bowling Ally in Michigan?

You might not have noticed, but bowling is making a huge comeback. Many bowling alleys around the area are noticing a surge of new bowlers! My youth started off bowling in many leagues, and throughout the years, I enjoyed bowling alleys like Pampa Lanes, Continental Lanes, Apollo Lanes, Micelli’s, Shores, The Rec Bowl, Bonanza, Ark Sterling and many others.
rejournals.com

Michigan’s Farbman Group makes three new hires

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group recently made three new hires at the firm’s corporate office. Nelly Couch was hired as a property manager to assist with the firm’s Michigan-based buildings under management. Couch brings years of experience working in the commercial real estate industry as a former director of operations for a commercial cleaning company.
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor announces new sandwich for a good cause

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Deli has announced a new sandwich with a mission close to home. Portions of sales of the ChadWink sandwich will go towards the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation this month. The foundation aims to fund groundbreaking pediatric brain cancer research with the goal of discovering effective treatments.
ANN ARBOR, MI

