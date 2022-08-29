Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit calls for public power in Ann Arbor amid power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three days have passed since Monday’s storms, and DTE reports 68,000 customers remain without power. With residents frustrated by another widespread outage, a nonprofit in Ann Arbor hopes the city will establish its own public power utility. It just shouldn’t be like this, that...
Rentals top $1,800 a night to stay in Ann Arbor for Michigan football games
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan’s first home football game is just around the corner, meaning fans are seeking places to stay in Ann Arbor. And their rising demand for vacation rentals is pushing rates to as much as $1,800 a night, according to vacation rental company Vrbo.
travelyouman.com
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space
ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
John James brings out famed high school coach for first TV ad of fall campaign
Political football? John James is ready to play. The Republican businessman and former Army helicopter pilot running for the open 10th Congressional District seat anchored in Macomb County unveiled his first TV ad of the general election campaign on Thursday, featuring in it none other than state Hall of Fame high school football coach Al Fracassa, who James played for at Birmingham Brother Rice in the late 1990s. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where all 12 Michigan football transfers from this offseason are playing this year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football didn’t lose any significant players to the transfer portal this offseason, but 12 reserves did decide to take their chances with different teams. Here’s a look at all 12 players who transferred from the Wolverines, along with where they ended up.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Thank you, Lord’: 100 Detroiters given back deeds to their homes with help of city program
DETROIT – Dozens of Detroiters no longer have to worry about losing their homes as 100 people were handed over their deeds Wednesday. They were all part of a City of Detroit program that allows people living in homes owned by the land bank to buy them back. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips
Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
wrif.com
Oldest Bowling Ally in Michigan?
You might not have noticed, but bowling is making a huge comeback. Many bowling alleys around the area are noticing a surge of new bowlers! My youth started off bowling in many leagues, and throughout the years, I enjoyed bowling alleys like Pampa Lanes, Continental Lanes, Apollo Lanes, Micelli’s, Shores, The Rec Bowl, Bonanza, Ark Sterling and many others.
Amazon cancels Ypsilanti-area warehouse, delays building new facility near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Last winter, online retail giant Amazon appeared poised to make a major expansion of its delivery network in Washtenaw County, moving to break ground on a new warehouse just outside Ann Arbor in 2022, while another proposed facility less than 10 miles away advanced through the governmental approval process near Ypsilanti.
rejournals.com
Michigan’s Farbman Group makes three new hires
Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group recently made three new hires at the firm’s corporate office. Nelly Couch was hired as a property manager to assist with the firm’s Michigan-based buildings under management. Couch brings years of experience working in the commercial real estate industry as a former director of operations for a commercial cleaning company.
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Gregg Glenn explains why he picked Michigan, the importance of family
After a trip through France and Greece, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team settled back into Ann Arbor in time for fall classes. There are some new faces around the program this year, and one of the freshmen took a very different approach to playing DI basketball. It’s no...
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Schools adapt, businesses close as Dexter still waits for the lights to come on
DEXTER, MI - Public buildings, businesses and schools in Dexter entered their third day of closures on Thursday, Sept. 1, as the area waited for power to be restored after powerful storms ripped through Michigan on Monday. Businesses taped paper signs reading “no power” to their front doors, a generator...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor announces new sandwich for a good cause
ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Deli has announced a new sandwich with a mission close to home. Portions of sales of the ChadWink sandwich will go towards the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation this month. The foundation aims to fund groundbreaking pediatric brain cancer research with the goal of discovering effective treatments.
