ourquadcities.com
Royal Neighbors to give big grant to NEST Cafe QC
Royal Neighbors of America, a Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society, will present Quad Cities pastor Rev. Laura Evans Mahn with a Nation of Neighbors empowerment award and $10,000 grant for Rock Island’s nonprofit NEST Café (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together). The award and grant to be presented to Rev....
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Labor Day Parade to be ‘marvelous’
The Rock Island Labor Day Parade is set to celebrate ‘Marvelous Rock Island!’. More than 120 area schools, organizations, churches, businesses and residents have registered to. participate, and this year’s parade offers a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams,. including four marching bands, seven flatbed bands...
ourquadcities.com
Clinton firefighter earns national American Legion award
Clinton Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan T. Winkler has been named National Firefighter of the Year by the American Legion. This honor was bestowed upon him Aug. 31, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis., at the National Legion Convention, according to a city of Clinton release. Lt. Ryan T. Winkler, a member of...
ourquadcities.com
New QC land bank group hires manager
The new Quad Cities Land Bank Authority is ready to officially launch with the hiring of a new program manager. The newly created intergovernmental agency was formed in April 2022 by the cities of Moline, Rock Island, and East Moline. In addition to grants from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), each municipality contributed funds to cover startup costs to establish the Land Bank — including the hiring of a program manager, according to a Wednesday release.
ourquadcities.com
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
tspr.org
Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg
Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for Labor Day weekend
MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is upon the Quad Cities and organizations, community members and businesses are putting on events throughout the weekend. The holiday, first established in 1882, celebrates U.S. workers after labor unions banded together to fight for better working conditions, pay, and protections during the industrial revolution.
Tourists flock to Moline, Illinois for John Deere, both the company and the man
MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere, both the industry and the man himself, is a top attraction for tourists heading to Moline, Illinois. The John Deere Pavilion is a good first stop. The pavilion is located in the heart of downtown Moline, at 1400 River Drive. “So the pavilion really...
ourquadcities.com
New QC programs showcase priceless public art and glass-blown pieces
In the Quad Cities, you can get out and enjoy public art and find priceless hand-blown glass pieces, all for free. At a joint news conference Thursday, Visit Quad Cities, Quad City Arts and Hot Glass announced the launch of an online-based QC Public Art Trail and QC Glass Hunt.
Clinton names new At-Large Councilmember
The City of Clinton has a new At-Large Councilmember. Six residents applied for the position and were interviewed at a special City Council meeting on Monday, August 22. Current Council members interviewed the applicants individually for 10-15 minutes at a time. After all applicants were interviewed, the Council went into closed session for about a […]
ourquadcities.com
Open house offered for aspiring business owners
If you’re looking to start your own business, here’s an opportunity to learn from those who’ve done it!. The Multicultural Entrepreneurial Center at Black Hawk College and SCORE Quad Cities are hosting the Quad-Cities Open House for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs at Black Hawk College. Attendees can get tips from a panel of business experts and insights from experts with local financial institutions, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Quad Cities SCORE chapter, the Quad Cities Chamber and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Learn from local resource partners who provide support at all stages of development and meet QC small business owners and entrepreneurs, hear their success stories, and pitch them your ideas.
aroundptown.com
New PLT Staff, Part 2
Each year Aroundptown.com does a quick profile of new teachers and staff in the school district. This is part two to introduce the new faces that will seen in the various buildings this school year. Tonia Ernst. Hometown- Morrison, IL (for most of the adult life) Family – My husband,...
geneseorepublic.com
Turpin Motors has been putting vehicles on Geneseo-area roads for 50 years
Since 1972 Marion "Turp" Turpin has considered Geneseo “a good town to do business in and to live in.”. It was 50 years ago when he and his family moved to Geneseo and opened Turpin Motors, which is now located at 1024 South Chicago St. The business will note...
ourquadcities.com
Public invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The Blackhawk Firefighters Association (BFFA) invites the public to a ceremony in memory of tragic events of September 11th. ‘Community Together in Unity, Remembering the 21st Anniversary of 9/11’ is Sunday, September 11, 12:00 p.m. at the Dixon Fire Department, located at 210 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. The public is invited to attend the memorial service to honor the heroes of September 11th. Seating is limited.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton holds vigil tonight for Overdose Awareness Day
Today is National Overdose Awareness Day, and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Clinton community professionals and community members will hold the 5th-annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil. This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses...
ourquadcities.com
Huge new Palace mural is a royal pleasure for QC artist, business
Many local bars and restaurants have outdoor patios. None have what the Old Palace Tavern in downtown East Moline does — a jaw-droppingly huge, colorful mural. The 115-foot long and 11.5-foot-tall masterpiece was finished earlier this month by the busy QC muralist Atlanta Dawn, called “Midwest Mississippi Waltz.” See a video of the complete mural HERE.
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident reduces I-74 West lanes to bridge
UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
ourquadcities.com
Pet of the Week | Charlie
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Charlie is an adventurous 12-year-old dog and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
KWQC
Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden Park, 2701 1st Street East. Ray Turkmani, highlights that there is something for everyone to enjoy over the four-day celebration formerly known as Milan Indian Summer Festival. Besides a variety of carnival rides and games,...
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
