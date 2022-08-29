Read full article on original website
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
9-11: An Evening of Remembrance In Duncanville is Sept. 8
9-11: An Evening of Remembrance, presented by AV Pro and the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, will be held Sept. 8 at Hilton Garden Inn in Duncanville. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and an inspirational program at 7 p.m. Steve Martin, President/CEO of Duncanville Chamber, said, “I...
Six Flags Announces 2022-2023 Special Events Lineup
Six Flags Over Texas Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:. Arlington, Texas — August 25, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless opportunities for fun all year long. Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:
Glenn Heights Notice of Public Hearing – Proposed 2021-2022 Amended Budget
The City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will conduct a Public Hearing on Amending the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Public participation is invited. The City Council will vote on adoption of the Amended Budget on September 13, 2022. The...
Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland
“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.
Midlothian City Council To Set Final Tax Rate at September 6 Council Meeting
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council and staff have had a few hurdles this budget season. Meetings and workshops, including time spent at last month’s regular city council meetings to discuss the city’s new tax rate as well as budget numbers, have had to be re-discussed after Midlothian City Manager, Chris Dick released a statement that at the August 9 council meeting the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23, which was inaccurate.
City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter Has Pigs, Peacocks & More
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter is home to a menagerie of animals in need of a good home. The City’s Animal Control Officer (ACO), Danielle Reed, recently came onboard after one-and-a-half years in the City of Mesquite as an ACO. She also has four years of experience as a dog trainer.
Cedar Hill Zula B. Wylie Public Library Certified Sensory Inclusive
Did you know one in six people have a sensory need or an invisible disability? These include individuals with PTSD, autism, dementia, strokes and more. Cedar Hill’s Zula B. Wylie public library was certified sensory inclusive by KultureCity. This innovative designation from nonprofit KultureCity promotes a positive experience for...
State Representative Yvonne Davis secures $20 Million Grant for District 111
City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. State Representative Yvonne Davis (D-Dallas) announced the signing of the final resolution which will allow the City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Representative Davis secured the funding, during the 3rd Called Special Session of the 87th Texas Legislature, as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund with the passage of Senate Bill 8.
DeSoto ISD Discusses Safety and Security Measures
DESOTO – Following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and a threat impacting DeSoto ISD on the 2nd day of school, safety is top of mind for all schools including DeSoto. The threat occurred at DeSoto’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. It prompted DeSoto Police to take precautionary steps closing that school and three other schools in the district.
Midlothian Double Amputee Youth Is An Inspiration
Noah Rentz has no legs, but the 6-year-old from Midlothian is reaching higher than most able-bodied folks who have both. In fact, many adults would be envious of what the first-grader at Longbranch Elementary School has accomplished, not the least of which is starring in his own commercial for JC Penney.
Damn Tall Buildings Opens at Coppell Arts Center Sept. 9
“Damn Tall Buildings,” a dynamic bluegrass quartet, opens at Coppell Arts Center September 9 at 7:30 p.m. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $30 and on sale now at CoppellArtsCenter.org or by calling 972-304-7047.
Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project
RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
Frisco Police Have Juvenile In Custody, Investigate Terroristic Threat Against Frisco High
FRISCO, TX – Schools have been open less than a month, yet there have already been numerous threats and lockdowns across the DFW area. On Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022, Frisco’s Police Department was notified of a threat posted on social media against Frisco High School. FPD School...
Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure
Duncanville, TX – Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system, caused by weather conditions and heavy rainfall from early the same week. The overflows affected Bentle Branch Creek from the 300 block of Softwood Drive to the 300 block of Lakeview Circle.
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Z22-15
The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at. their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City. Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry,. Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of...
DeSoto Public Hearing Candle Meadow PID
Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers at The Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
Gunfire in Duncanville Led To School Lockout
Duncanville, TX – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding shots fired, between two vehicles, in the area of East Freeman Street and South Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and did not find any shooting victims or suspects. Officers.
Ellis County Resolution Supports Governor Securing Border
Ellis County, TX – On August 23rd, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court unanimously passed a resolution calling upon and supporting the Governor to utilize all available military and law enforcement resources to secure the southern border. Ellis County joins nearly 20 other communities across Texas that have passed similar resolutions, but as of August 23rd, it is the largest county to have done so.
Flooding in Best Southwest Creates Chaos As Rainfall Broke Records
DESOTO – Flash flooding, meeting cancellations and street closures plagued the Best Southwest area Monday after a downpour of rain began Sunday inundating the area and possibly setting rainfall records across North Texas. One FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist confirmed that the last 24 hours has definitely been the “second-wettest...
Missing DeSoto Youth Found Safe and Sound
DeSoto Police have announced that a 12-year-old male, originally reported missing from his parent’s home at 12:40 AM Friday, has been located safe and sound in the company of a friend at 5:45 AM Friday. Police responded to the call from the Parent’s home on the 700 Block of...
