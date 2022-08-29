ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo

LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Crash Delays Traffic In Brandywine

Officers are asking drivers to stay clear of an area in Brandywine after a multiple vehicle crash, officials say,. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the area of Clymer Drive and Chadds Ford Drive, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department. Officials said that hazmat...
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven Into Food Stop Mini Mart in Randolph Hills Neighborhood

A vehicle was driven into the Food Stop Mini Mart at 4820 Boiling Brook Pkwy in North Bethesda, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer. The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and caused plenty of damage to the storefront. Additional information...
Daily Voice

Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision

A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
mymcmedia.org

7 Year Old Seriously Injured in School Bus Incident

A 7 year old girl was seriously injured on Tuesday getting off her school bus in Montgomery Village. She was struck when a driver failed to obey stop signs posted on her school bus. The accident happened in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road about 4 p.m. According to...
Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WJLA

Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
rockvillenights.com

Rockville apartment fire displaces family

A kitchen fire broke out in a second-floor unit at the Woodmont Park apartments at 1001 Rockville Pike in Rockville last night, around 10:30 PM. More than fifteen units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze. One family was displaced by the fire, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Piringer said an "After the Fire" team will be touring the complex today to check smoke alarms, and provide fire safety tips to residents.
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 2, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Sept. 2. As we head into the Labor Day weekend, here’s the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today and this weekend. 1. Beach-bound Travelers: The Maryland Transportation Authority has identified the best times to travel on the Bay Bridge this weekend. 2. Free...
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
