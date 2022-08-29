Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo
LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
DC motorcyclist hit by multiple vehicles dies in Beltway crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist from D.C. has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles following a crash in Prince George's County. None of the vehicles that struck the 43-year-old man stayed on the scene, according to investigators. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday....
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Delays Traffic In Brandywine
Officers are asking drivers to stay clear of an area in Brandywine after a multiple vehicle crash, officials say,. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the area of Clymer Drive and Chadds Ford Drive, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department. Officials said that hazmat...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Food Stop Mini Mart in Randolph Hills Neighborhood
A vehicle was driven into the Food Stop Mini Mart at 4820 Boiling Brook Pkwy in North Bethesda, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer. The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and caused plenty of damage to the storefront. Additional information...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts, jewelry store burglary reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 16 and 18. The thefts occurred in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and the 8600 block of Jones Mill Road. Force was reported. Parts were taken from four vehicles...
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
Police Release Name Of Driver Killed After Driving Into Gaithersburg Townhomes
The 62-year-old driver who died following a fiery crash into a Gaithersburg townhome has been identified, authorities say. Police have confirmed the driver to be Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg. Cascella succumbed to his injuries after crashing into the townhomes in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a...
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
Several families in Maryland displaced after apartment fire
12 families have to find somewhere to stay Thursday night after a Lanham apartment caught fire. The people living there say they were shocked and confused when they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of their building.
mymcmedia.org
7 Year Old Seriously Injured in School Bus Incident
A 7 year old girl was seriously injured on Tuesday getting off her school bus in Montgomery Village. She was struck when a driver failed to obey stop signs posted on her school bus. The accident happened in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road about 4 p.m. According to...
DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
WJLA
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville apartment fire displaces family
A kitchen fire broke out in a second-floor unit at the Woodmont Park apartments at 1001 Rockville Pike in Rockville last night, around 10:30 PM. More than fifteen units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze. One family was displaced by the fire, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Piringer said an "After the Fire" team will be touring the complex today to check smoke alarms, and provide fire safety tips to residents.
popville.com
“Parking enforcement booted 11 cars in a four block radius in Lamond Riggs”
I counted 11(!) booted cars this morning between N Capitol and Tuckerman and N Capitol and Van Buren Streets yesterday morning. And at lunchtime, there are 3 tow trucks in the area towing booted cars away. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for five years and have never seen parking enforcement near our house.
7-year-old girl hit by car that went around stopped Montgomery Co. school bus, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2021. A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while getting off of a school bus in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police officers were called to the scene in the...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 2, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Sept. 2. As we head into the Labor Day weekend, here’s the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today and this weekend. 1. Beach-bound Travelers: The Maryland Transportation Authority has identified the best times to travel on the Bay Bridge this weekend. 2. Free...
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
