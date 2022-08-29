ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Greater Binghamton Sports Complex to host benefit tournaments

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugKsF_0hZfpum500

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is teaming up with Molina Healthcare to host benefit soccer, football, and field hockey tournaments on Sunday, September 18th.

The event will raise money for the non-profit Greater Binghamton Futbol Club, which will sponsor several aspiring underserved children from the local community in sports at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex.

“Our goal is to create the opportunity in pay-to-play sports programs for children who would not
ordinarily be capable of participating,” said Renee Kashou, Director of Marketing at Greater Binghamton
Sports Complex. “The more money we raise, the more lives we can impact in our direct community.”

The soccer tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will include U10 and U12 age divisions. The football tournament will start at 3 p.m. and will have U8, U10, and U12 brackets.

Those interested in registering their team or child can find more information at binghamtonsports.com or email sportscenter@greaterbinghamtonfc.com.

News Channel 34

Binghamton Chamber to host Job & Career Fair

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job and career fair on Thursday, September 8th, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton. Job seekers can expect: Face-to-face time with Human Resource professionals from companies and organizations from around the […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

LUMA releases 2022 festival map

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Binghamton’s biggest festivals is just 8 days away. LUMA will take over downtown on September 9th and 10th from 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Today, the festival released its official 2022 map. The map will help festival-goers navigate their night and visit all of the amazing attractions that LUMA […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

