Greater Binghamton Sports Complex to host benefit tournaments

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is teaming up with Molina Healthcare to host benefit soccer, football, and field hockey tournaments on Sunday, September 18th.

The event will raise money for the non-profit Greater Binghamton Futbol Club, which will sponsor several aspiring underserved children from the local community in sports at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex.

“Our goal is to create the opportunity in pay-to-play sports programs for children who would not

ordinarily be capable of participating,” said Renee Kashou, Director of Marketing at Greater Binghamton

Sports Complex. “The more money we raise, the more lives we can impact in our direct community.”

The soccer tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will include U10 and U12 age divisions. The football tournament will start at 3 p.m. and will have U8, U10, and U12 brackets.

Those interested in registering their team or child can find more information at binghamtonsports.com or email sportscenter@greaterbinghamtonfc.com.

