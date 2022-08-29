Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over
NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
KCRG.com
Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County. Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner. Bremer County deputies said...
Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires
NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
Serious crash highlights dangerous rise of street racing
DES MOINES, Iowa — East 14th Street is not a speedway, but two drivers created a trail of destruction when they treated it like one this weekend. Police say they aren’t the only ones causing chaos on Des Moines’ streets. “The speeds are extremely excessive,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. […]
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard. Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on...
theperrynews.com
Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday
A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
KCCI.com
Major water main break impacts Ames residents
AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
beeherald.com
Multi-county high speed chase along gravel roads, cornfield ends with OWI, drug charges
A high-speed chase topping 90 mph navigating gravel roads in both Greene and Boone County as well as a cornfield required help from air patrol and the K9 unit Saturday, ending with charges of OWI and possession of marijuana. Ian Patterson, 42 of Des Moines, eluded law enforcement in a...
KCCI.com
What's down there? Cleaning out Saylorville Lake's giant drain
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a historic week at Saylorville Lake as crews are unclogging the giant drain that goes through the dam. The process hasn’t been performed since the dam was built 45 years ago. The soggy debris doesn't look pretty, but lake manager Jeff Rose...
KCCI.com
Street racing crash scene spans an entire block, causes thousands of dollars in damage
DES MOINES, Iowa — A quiet Sunday morning turned into chaos when street racers lost control of their cars and crashed into homes on East 14th Street between Guthrie and Thompson Avenues. "It sounded like a great big huge rumble of thunder," said Donna Ludlow, whose home was damaged...
iheart.com
Two Found Dead in Waukee after Police Investigate "Unknown Issue"
(Waukee, IA) -- An investigation is ongoing after Waukee police and fire personnel found two people dead. "A little bit after 10:30 am, there was a call to dispatch of an unknown issue over on Abbott Drive," says Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Ferrara. "Officers did respond. Unfortunately, they did find two deceased individuals inside the home."
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday
Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
KCCI.com
Marshalltown community members work together to save Lake Woodmere from drying out
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A lake in Marshalltown is in danger of drying up and now many across the community are coming together to make sure that doesn't happen. Lake Woodmere is in Riverside Cemetery. The cemetery is a beloved place for many people in Marshalltown and not just for those who have loved ones buried there.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
