Hardin County, IA

KCCI.com

State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over

NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
NEWTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home

(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County. Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner. Bremer County deputies said...
BREMER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
FLOYD, IA
WHO 13

Serious crash highlights dangerous rise of street racing

DES MOINES, Iowa — East 14th Street is not a speedway, but two drivers created a trail of destruction when they treated it like one this weekend. Police say they aren’t the only ones causing chaos on Des Moines’ streets. “The speeds are extremely excessive,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash

HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard. Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on...
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Motor vehicle crash east of Bouton brings response Tuesday

A car crash left Iowa Highway 141 strewn with debris east of Bouton early Tuesday. It is unclear at this hour whether the accident resulted in injuries, but public safety radio traffic possibly indicated the Dallas County EMS transported a patient to the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. The...
BOUTON, IA
KCCI.com

Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Two Found Dead in Waukee after Police Investigate "Unknown Issue"

(Waukee, IA) -- An investigation is ongoing after Waukee police and fire personnel found two people dead. "A little bit after 10:30 am, there was a call to dispatch of an unknown issue over on Abbott Drive," says Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Ferrara. "Officers did respond. Unfortunately, they did find two deceased individuals inside the home."
WAUKEE, IA
We Are Iowa

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September. BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
WHO 13

Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction

DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
DES MOINES, IA

