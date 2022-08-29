Read full article on original website
Big Sale on Allbirds – Up to 40% off Traveler-Favorite Shoe Brand
This is your chance to grab some travel-friendly shoes during this rare sale on Allbirds! These shoes are some of the best and are now on sale!. There are many things in travelers cannot agree on (which carryon bag is best, which airline is the best – though we can agree that it is probably not a US airline – best seats on airplanes, etc), but one thing that I see travelers agree on a lot is that Allbirds has great shoes for travelers. I have been wearing a pair for the past few months and have a few hundred miles on them and they are awesome!
Triple Points On Gas And EV Charging Through October 31st On Bilt Rewards Mastercard
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Bilt Rewards is a quickly moving from the being the new kid on the block to the popular kid people want to hang out with. They launched with the ability to earn points for paying rent without any fees. Those points were redeemable for some of the most valued travel partners, such as American Airlines and Hyatt hotels. Since then, they’ve added the Bilt Rewards Mastercard, a no annual fee card that allows renters and non-renters alike to earn flexible currency they can spend in a variety of different programs. With bonus categories such as 3X on dining and 2X on travel, the card has a similar earning structure to the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred.
