SEATTLE (AP) — A series featuring some of the best offensive stars in the WNBA has so far been defined by ... defense? Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson have played like the two best players in the league as Seattle and Las Vegas split the first two games of their best-of-five semifinal series. But the games have come down to which team had the better defensive effort. The Storm were better in their 76-73 win in Game 1 by figuring out a way to keep Wilson from dominating. The Aces were better in Game 2, pulling out a 78-73 victory using a smaller lineup and limiting Stewart’s supporting cast. All of which has laid the groundwork for Sunday’s pivotal Game 3 with the series shifting back to Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO