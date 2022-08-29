ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson boasts pair of strong rushers

JACKSON -- Kyson Cooper made his varsity football debut Week 1 in Jackson’s win over Monroe. It was quite a debut. Cooper had 11 carries for 122 yards in the Vikings’ 35-20 win.
