Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Here are the scores for Week 2 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Thursday brings most of the Week 2 games in the Jackson area for high school football teams, with one game left on the slate for Friday. Here are Thursday’s scores.
MLive.com
Jackson boasts pair of strong rushers
JACKSON -- Kyson Cooper made his varsity football debut Week 1 in Jackson’s win over Monroe. It was quite a debut. Cooper had 11 carries for 122 yards in the Vikings’ 35-20 win.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 2 on Sep. 1
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Thursday, Aug. 25, or Week 1 of the football season. Allen Park 30, Taylor 21.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, September 1st
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Frenzy is getting even more frenzy-er! We had multiple games that were worthy of our Game of the Week, but Dewitt vs. Portland was a great matchup!. Grand Ledge 29, Jackson 28 (OT) Plainwell 49, Coldwater 0. Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19. Mattawan 37, Marshall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Frenzy Game of the Week: DeWitt outlasts Portland in final seconds
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Over the last couple of years, the Portland Raiders have caused some headaches for Rob Zimmerman’s DeWitt Panthers. Last season, the Raiders handed the Panthers their only regular season loss on the final possession of the game. This time around, DeWitt returned the favor. With...
MLive.com
Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?
No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
Michigan State football “in the driver’s seat” for 5-star DE/LB TJ Capers
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football are focusing on the 2024 recruiting class and they seem to be in great shape for a certain five-star. Mel Tucker has some serious juice on the recruiting trail and the excitement the Michigan State football coach has generated on the recruiting trail has injected life into the program.
MLive.com
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-Colorado State, Michigan State-Western Michigan
College football is back in full swing and so are our Big Ten picks. Our five college sports writers will be making their weekly picks of Big Ten college football games throughout the fall. We’ll publish our picks against the spread every Thursday and keep track of our results throughout the year to crown a champion at the conclusion of bowl season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Division 3 shakeup headlines Week 2 Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena is the end goal for all of Michigan’s high school volleyball teams, but reaching the state championship venue doesn’t happen overnight. At this point in the season, getting better every time on the court is the objective, and some teams are making bigger leaps than others, which is reflected in the latest rankings from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
theonlycolors.com
Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The moment we all have been waiting for over the long offseason has finally arrived! The No. 15/14 Michigan State football team returns to the field to take on Western Michigan in the season opener! On top of being a must watch event, the game will also be a “Stripe The Stadium” event. It will also mark the beginning of the 126th season of MSU football.
MLive.com
It’s gameday, Jackson: Here’s all you need to know heading into Week 2 of high school football
JACKSON -- The high school football season rolls into Week 2 with Big 8 and Cascades Conference teams rolling into conference play while teams in other conferences around the area taking on some tough nonconference foes. Here is all you need to get caught up.
MLive.com
Why is Michigan football’s nonconference schedule so bad?
Jim Harbaugh used to create his team’s nonconference schedule, back when he was coaching at the University of San Diego. Not anymore. Maybe if the ultra competitive coach were picking opponents, Michigan’s schedule would be more challenging and exciting this season. Instead, it ranks as one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lansingcitypulse.com
A true tale of freshmen fright at MSU
Jack Ward was uncertain how many of his peers gathered on Sept. 27, 2021. Students were in and out of the room where the clandestine meeting was ongoing, crafting and ultimately dispatching a crucial email. By the time Ward arrived, some of the freshman’s hallmates and other acquaintances he made...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing evaluating expansion of Groesbeck Golf Course
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Lansing want to make some improvements to the city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course, and that’s worrying the supporters of a nearby park. According to the January meeting minutes from the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority (LEPFA), the city looking into...
A new mural is taking shape in Jackson in preparation for Bright Walls finale
JACKSON, MI – A Montreal artist is busy in downtown Jackson painting a new mural in preparation for the final Bright Walls Festival. Michelle Hoogveld was chosen as this year’s preview artist for Bright Walls, the festival that decorates Jackson buildings with murals painted by local artists and those from throughout the nation and world. The four-day event is set for Sept. 8-11 this year.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
Power outage cancels classes for Columbia students on Tuesday, Aug. 30
BROOKLYN, MI -- Classes are canceled in the Columbia School District on Tuesday, Aug. 30, due to a power outage in one of the district’s buildings. Power is scheduled to to be restored Tuesday evening, and students should plan on attending school on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Superintendent Pam Campbell said.
Power outage cancels classes in Jackson County schools for second day on Wednesday, Aug. 31
JACKSON, MI -- Classes are canceled for a second day Wednesday in two Jackson County school districts and one district building due to continued power outages. All buildings in the Columbia School District and Jackson Preparatory & Early College are closed on Aug. 31. Bean Elementary School in the Western School District also is closed. Child care is open in Columbia.
MLive.com
Late touchdown, late goalline stand lift Manchester over Addison
MANCHESTER -- Facing a fourth-and-inches with 16 seconds left at the Manchester two in Thursday’s Week 2 Cascades Conference battle, Addison turned to traditional Addison football trying to power the ball up the middle. Manchester’s defense stopped the play right at the first-down marker, leading to a tense moment...
Comments / 0