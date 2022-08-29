Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Vikings shock world by cutting defensive player on top of depth chart
Final cut down day is always full of surprises. Even the most ardent Minnesota Vikings follower, though, was no doubt shocked by their team’s release of a player who’s been a long presumed starter. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings parted ways with defensive lineman Armon...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Announcement
There's only one true quarterback competition left before the start of the 2022 NFL season and it hasn't been decided just yet. On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he's not ready to name a starting quarterback. Free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett have been battling for the job throughout training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2022
Dan Marino is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins throughout his 17-year professional career. Before moving over to the National Football League (NFL), he had a very successful college career with the University of Pittsburgh where he passed for a total of 8,597 yards and 79 touchdowns. Because of that, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His magic carried over to the pros as he became one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport. He is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a very successful career. In this article, however, we will be talking about Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022.
Yardbarker
New York Giants make 4 waiver wire claims after roster cutdowns
The New York Giants desperately needed to add depth after the 53-man roster cutdowns, looking to the waiver wire for more support. With needs at cornerback, offensive line, and tight end, general manager Joe Schoen was able to address several of those positions but still needs to find more talent before the regular season starts on September 11.
NBC Sports
Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.
NBC Sports
Commanders place Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign Bostic, Mayo
The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Non-Football Injury list on Thursday, just four days after he was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery. Robinson Jr. will miss Washington's first four games of the season after being placed on NFI. He's eligible to return...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
NBC Sports
Steelers release five to get down to 53 players
The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Trey Lance, Christian McCaffrey and DK Metcalf are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 13 players to avoid in 2022 fantasy football drafts, due to required investment, strength of schedule and other factors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news
The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
Comments / 0