Chicago, IL

Dexter Jackson
4d ago

How can we travel the world to find terrorist, but act as though we can't do anything about urban terrorists/gangs, just saying.

fox32chicago.com

Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
CBS Chicago

5-year-old shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park has died

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 5-year-old who was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car, on Sunday, has died.According to the Chicago Police Department, the child, identified as Devin McGregor and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. The McGregor was shot...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
cwbchicago.com

Teen committed 9 armed carjackings in 7 hours, Chicago police say

A 17-year-old boy is charged with committing 11 armed carjackings in August, including nine in seven hours on August 20, according to Chicago police. A 16-year-old boy is charged with participating in some of them, too. The older teen was one of the carjackers who targeted a 35-year-old woman in...
fox32chicago.com

Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side

CHICAGO - A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side. The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.
CBS News

Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
WGN News

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
