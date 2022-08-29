CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 5-year-old who was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car, on Sunday, has died.According to the Chicago Police Department, the child, identified as Devin McGregor and a 25-year-old man were both shot when they were traveling in a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m. The child's grandfather told CBS 2 his mother had just taken him to see his father. They had just put him safely in the back seat when someone in a black Hyundai drove alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. The McGregor was shot...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO