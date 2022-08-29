Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$5K essay contest eligible to NHC highschool students
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All students enrolled in New Hanover County public high schools are eligible to enter an essay contest where at least $5,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winner(s). The New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project (EJI) is sponsoring an essay contest for all...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW swim and dive teams teaching ‘vital, lifesaving’ skills to D.C. Virgo students
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer may be winding down, but water safety is a priority year-round. For the past two weeks, the UNCW/D.C. Virgo Learn to Swim Pilot program has been giving 36 D.C. Virgo students between the ages of five and 13 free swim lessons. The program started in 2020 and Thursday marked the end of the third year of the lessons.
WITN
Six-year-old 3rd grader writes children’s book
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again. Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2nd season of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ to continue filming in Burgaw through October
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Drivers traveling into downtown Burgaw may have experienced some slowdowns Wednesday due to a production happening over the next few months in the small Pender County town. A portion of North Walker Street at East Bridgers was shut down for production for the second season...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years. “Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
WECT
Back to School 2022: Pender County Schools Superintendent says need for district expansion is urgent
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As the bell rings in a new school year in Pender County without masks or virtual learning, the district is still feeling some of the impacts of the pandemic. An influx of new students has put the issue of growth and expansion into the forefront...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire extinguisher class for seniors being held at Burgaw Fire Department
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Burgaw Fire Department is holding a fire extinguisher class next week for senior citizens. The event is being held September 6th at the Burgaw Community House at 10:00 am for those in the community age 55 or over. Registration for the free class is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
9/11 Observances in the Cape Fear
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This year will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, or 9/11, where four suicide attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities. Terrorists affiliated with the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda orchestrated the four attacks involving four hijacked commercial airliners. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons holding free community event for Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tomorrow is International Overdose Awareness Day, which remembers those who have lost their lives to the drug overdose epidemic. The Quick Response Team of Coastal Horizons is inviting the community to attend a free event on Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Center located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1 1/2-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home
This week’s Pet Pal is a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as an absolute love bug and is a favorite among the staff. They also say that she enjoys all types of attention, and loves cuddling after...
Student dead, 2 injured in attack at Jacksonville high school
A student has died after an apparent stabbing at a Jacksonville high school, according to police. A student and a teacher were also injured.
columbuscountynews.com
Entrepreneur’s Family Recipe a Hit
A Lake Waccamaw resident is splitting her time between Columbus County and Georgia, all in the name of entrepreneurship. Deondra Jenkins is the owner and operator of a dessert business inspired by family recipes called Pudding Pleasantries. Though sales for her Southern pudding delights are booming online, she hopes that her leap of faith will bring a brick-and-mortar building to her future.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning
HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town. The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.
Comments / 0