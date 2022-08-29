ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

$5K essay contest eligible to NHC highschool students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All students enrolled in New Hanover County public high schools are eligible to enter an essay contest where at least $5,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winner(s). The New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project (EJI) is sponsoring an essay contest for all...
WITN

Six-year-old 3rd grader writes children’s book

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 6-year-old third grader and North Carolina Cyber Academy student is setting standards yet again. Destined Russ, who last year started the second grade at just 5 years old, is now the author of an educational children’s book called The Adventures of Desi & Cal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years. “Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WECT

Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests

Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

9/11 Observances in the Cape Fear

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This year will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, or 9/11, where four suicide attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities. Terrorists affiliated with the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda orchestrated the four attacks involving four hijacked commercial airliners. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Horizons holding free community event for Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tomorrow is International Overdose Awareness Day, which remembers those who have lost their lives to the drug overdose epidemic. The Quick Response Team of Coastal Horizons is inviting the community to attend a free event on Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Center located at 401 S. 8th Street in Wilmington.
columbuscountynews.com

Entrepreneur’s Family Recipe a Hit

A Lake Waccamaw resident is splitting her time between Columbus County and Georgia, all in the name of entrepreneurship. Deondra Jenkins is the owner and operator of a dessert business inspired by family recipes called Pudding Pleasantries. Though sales for her Southern pudding delights are booming online, she hopes that her leap of faith will bring a brick-and-mortar building to her future.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town. The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.
HOLLY RIDGE, NC

