Loudwire

David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’

David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
Loudwire

In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
Loudwire

Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon

Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
Loudwire

Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording

It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
Loudwire

2022 MTV VMAs – Full Rock + Alternative Winners List

Here are all of the rock and alternative winners at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Typically, big time award shows over the last decade and more have largely shied away from rock music of almost any sort. That hasn't been the case at the VMAs though as rock has remained in relatively good standing with the annual event that doles out its highly coveted Moonman trophy to the winners.
Loudwire

Ville Valo Shares ‘Echolocate Your Love’ From Upcoming VV Album

In 2020, HIM icon Ville Valo resurfaced as VV with a trio of new songs. Then, this spring, the singer returned with the tune "Loveletting" from the forthcoming VV album, Neon Noir. This week, another new Neon Noir track, "Echolocate Your Love," has emerged. It arrived on Friday (Sept. 2)...
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Discusses the ‘Drama’ Behind Stone Sour’s Current Hiatus

Corey Taylor addressed Stone Sour's ongoing "indefinite hiatus" in a new interview with rock radio host Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation this week. During the chat, the rock and metal singer indicated that "drama" between Stone Sour members played a part in the respite. Not to mention, "the solo thing's more where my heart is, to be honest," Taylor explained.
Loudwire

Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut

Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
Loudwire

Maneskin Win Best Alternative Video at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

It was a fierce competition, but Maneskin's "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" won the Best Alternative Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (Aug. 28). With seven nominees, this proved to be one of the more stacked categories. Nominees included Avril Lavigne (featuring blackbear) for "Love It When You Hate Me," Imagine Dragons x JID for "Enemy," Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow for "Emo Girl," Panic! at the Disco's "Viva Las Vengeance," twenty one pilots for "Saturday" and Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker on "Grow" with the winner being Maneskin.
Loudwire

Red Hot Chili Peppers Win 2022 MTV VMA for Best Rock Video

Congrats to Red Hot Chili Peppers, winners of the Best Rock Video for "Black Summer" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It was a stacked field featuring past MTV VMA winner Foo Fighters, who this year were up for their "Love Never Dies" video, as well as past nominee Jack White (nominated this year for "Taking Me Back"). The category also included Shinedown's "Planet Zero," Three Days Grace's "So Called Life" and Muse's "Won't Stand Down," which were the first ever nominations in the Best Rock Video category for each act.
Loudwire

Best New Rock + Metal Songs of August – Staff Favorites + Essential Listening

Here are the best rock and metal songs of August, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from August and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
Loudwire

Loudwire

