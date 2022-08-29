Read full article on original website
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes
Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).
Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
Fat Mike Says NOFX Will Break Up – ‘Next Year Will Be Our Last Year’
NOFX to break up? Bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett may be the happiest clown with the biggest frown, but it appears he's planning on disbanding the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. Will NOFX say So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes next year for real?. According to responses...
Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording
It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
2022 MTV VMAs – Full Rock + Alternative Winners List
Here are all of the rock and alternative winners at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Typically, big time award shows over the last decade and more have largely shied away from rock music of almost any sort. That hasn't been the case at the VMAs though as rock has remained in relatively good standing with the annual event that doles out its highly coveted Moonman trophy to the winners.
Ville Valo Shares ‘Echolocate Your Love’ From Upcoming VV Album
In 2020, HIM icon Ville Valo resurfaced as VV with a trio of new songs. Then, this spring, the singer returned with the tune "Loveletting" from the forthcoming VV album, Neon Noir. This week, another new Neon Noir track, "Echolocate Your Love," has emerged. It arrived on Friday (Sept. 2)...
The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
Pantera Share New Video Trailer – ‘For the Brothers, For the Fans, For Legacy’
After confirming their first reunion shows of 2022, Pantera have posted a video trailer in celebration of their return and the words that flash across the screen read, "For the brothers, for the fans, for legacy." In mid-July, Billboard reported that the band had indeed reunited with plans to tour...
Circa Survive Singer Anthony Green Denies Rumors That Band Is Breaking Up
Relax, Circa Survive fans. The band is not breaking up, though the group is on what singer Anthony Green calls "a little break." Rumors of a possible split started circulating online after the band altered the status of their Patreon for fans, but Green has assuaged any fears of a split.
Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel
A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate]. Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show...
Corey Taylor Discusses the ‘Drama’ Behind Stone Sour’s Current Hiatus
Corey Taylor addressed Stone Sour's ongoing "indefinite hiatus" in a new interview with rock radio host Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation this week. During the chat, the rock and metal singer indicated that "drama" between Stone Sour members played a part in the respite. Not to mention, "the solo thing's more where my heart is, to be honest," Taylor explained.
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut
Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
See Megadeth Play New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’ Live for the First Time
Megadeth unveiled the track "We'll Be Back" from their upcoming album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! a few months ago, but they played it live for the very first time during a show earlier this week. The thrashers are currently out on the road with Five Finger Death...
Maneskin Win Best Alternative Video at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
It was a fierce competition, but Maneskin's "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" won the Best Alternative Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (Aug. 28). With seven nominees, this proved to be one of the more stacked categories. Nominees included Avril Lavigne (featuring blackbear) for "Love It When You Hate Me," Imagine Dragons x JID for "Enemy," Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow for "Emo Girl," Panic! at the Disco's "Viva Las Vengeance," twenty one pilots for "Saturday" and Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker on "Grow" with the winner being Maneskin.
Dimebag Darrell’s Guitar Tech to Join Pantera Reunion + Bring Original Gear
Grady Champion, who served as Dimebag Darrell's guitar tech throughout his touring career, will be joining Pantera on their reunion tour. He announced the news through a lengthy caption on his social media. Zakk Wylde will play guitar for Pantera throughout the reunion tour, which kicks off this later year...
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Win 2022 MTV VMA for Best Rock Video
Congrats to Red Hot Chili Peppers, winners of the Best Rock Video for "Black Summer" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It was a stacked field featuring past MTV VMA winner Foo Fighters, who this year were up for their "Love Never Dies" video, as well as past nominee Jack White (nominated this year for "Taking Me Back"). The category also included Shinedown's "Planet Zero," Three Days Grace's "So Called Life" and Muse's "Won't Stand Down," which were the first ever nominations in the Best Rock Video category for each act.
Best New Rock + Metal Songs of August – Staff Favorites + Essential Listening
Here are the best rock and metal songs of August, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from August and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
