ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Women take the spotlight at first Brazil presidential debate

By DAVID BILLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYsiz_0hZfopkt00
1 of 11

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian presidential candidates have squared off in their first debate — with the jousting overshadowed by questions about President Jair Bolsonaro’s treatment of women, who may be crucial to his chances.

Sunday night’s debate became something of a pile-on after Bolsonaro snapped at a journalist, Vera Magalhães, who asked whether uptake of COVID-19 vaccines has been affected by disinformation spread by people including the president. He has falsely claimed the shot caused people to develop AIDS faster and has warned about potentially life-altering side effects.

“Vera, I couldn’t expect anything else from you. You sleep thinking about me, have some kind of passion for me,″ Bolsonaro said, then accused her of taking sides and lying. “You’re an embarrassment to Brazilian journalism!″

Candidate Soraya Thronicke, who won a Senate seat in 2018 with Bolsonaro’s support, said she was “extremely upset” by his comments to Magalhães, calling them an example of a man being “a pussycat with other men, and coming at us (women) as a big tiger.”

Other candidates, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Ciro Gomes, expressed solidarity with the journalist as the issue distracted from the confrontation between the clear frontrunners, da Silva and Bolsonaro. Polls indicate they will likely top the Oct. 2 first round and compete in a runoff.

Sen. Simone Tebet — whom Bolsonaro also called “an embarrassment in the Senate” — said he disrespects women with his attacks, then asked him directly: “Why so much anger at women?”

Bolsonaro’s aggressiveness tends to resonate with his die-hard supporters, but alienates undecided voters, according to Mário Sérgio Lima, senior political analyst at Medley Global Advisors in Sao Paulo.

“He lost his composure with a female journalist, highlighting his Achilles’ heel, which is his high rejection among women,” Lima said. “This is very hard to change in a campaign when he can’t hide his disdain towards women in general, and they are over half of the voters.”

According to a recent survey by pollster Datafolha, 47% of female respondents intend to vote for da Silva, and 29% for Bolsonaro. The poll of 5,744 people found that 29% of women could still change their vote. It had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Bolsonaro said his adversaries were launching a “cheap attack,” and defended his government’s record on helping women.

“Enough with the victimization; we’re all the same,” he said. “I sanctioned more than 60 laws to defend women. And I’m certain that a large number of Brazilian women love me because I defend family and oppose the liberation of drugs.”

The latter two stances are part of the conservative pitch that helped Bolsonaro win in 2018, along with appeals to God, country and fierce resistance to the threat of socialism.

Da Silva had been that race’s frontrunner until his convictions for money laundering and corruption removed him from the race and cleared Bolsonaro’s path to victory. The Supreme Court later annulled his convictions, ruling that the judge — who later became Bolsonaro’s justice minister — had been biased.

The Associated Press last month asked the government to detail the several dozen measures Bolsonaro says his administration has adopted to benefit women, but didn’t receive a response.

Independent political analyst Thomas Traumann wrote in a report Monday that Bolsonaro’s “attacks on the senator and the journalist will cost him.” Bolsonaro had tried to use his wife Michelle to improve his appeal to female voters, “However, the debate threw it all out the window.”

Traumann added that Tebet was the debate’s “headliner”, saying she “systematically attacked Bolsonaro on every front and also provided consistent answers.”

Bolsonaro focused his attention on da Silva, who is known universally as Lula and leads all major polls to return to the job he held from 2003 to 2010. He repeatedly referred to the leftist former president as “ex-inmate” and questioned da Silva about the impact of vast corruption on state-run oil company Petrobras.

“Your government was the most corrupt in the history of Brazil,” Bolsonaro said during the early, fiery exchange.

The former president responded with a list of anti-corruption measures that his government introduced, including creation of a database for transparency on public spending and laws against corruption, organized crime and money laundering. And he highlighted vast improvements in education and enforcement against deforestation during his tenure.

Da Silva also repeated that his now-annulled convictions had been politically motivated to benefit Bolsonaro.

“Bolsonaro knows the reasons why I was jailed: ... so he could be elected president of the republic,” he said. “I’m much cleaner than him or any relative of his.”

After the debate, Bolsonaro left the stage while others stayed to chat and shake hands.

___ AP reporter Mauricio Savarese contributed from Sao Paulo

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

No more 'nuance': Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

DENVER (AP) — The anxious-looking women talk directly to the camera, warning that the Colorado Republican running for the U.S. Senate opposes the state’s reproductive rights law and supports the conservative Supreme Court justices who revoked the constitutional right to abortion this summer. “It’s not even close,” one says as the ad for the Democratic senator wraps up. “We need Michael Bennet fighting for us.” The spot is significant because the man it slams on abortion, businessman Joe O’Dea, is a rare Republican supporter of at least some abortion rights. O’Dea said he would back a law to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade, though he opposes abortions after 20 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. Analysts say similarly nuanced positions were once considered the political sweet spot in the complex world of abortion politics, coming closest to representing the views of the typical conflicted voter. But that may be changing as abortion restrictions kick in following the fall of Roe with the high court’s ruling in June.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

Chicago is one of the nation’s gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois’ “red flag” law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times. It’s a pattern that’s played out in New Mexico, with nearly 600 gun homicides during that period and a mere eight uses of its red flag law. And in Massachusetts, with nearly 300 shooting homicides and just 12 uses of its law. An...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Simone Tebet
Person
Ciro Gomes
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Associated Press

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers, a man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click. The weapon apparently jammed. Fernández’s security detail seized the gunman and took him away, and the 69-year-old former president of Argentina appeared unhurt. But the apparent assassination attempt against the deeply divisive figure Thursday night shook the country and threatened to further roil its tumultuous political scene. The gunman was identified as Fernando André Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old street vendor and Brazilian citizen who has lived in Argentina since 1998 and had no criminal record, authorities said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
AMERICAS
The Associated Press

Barbara Ehrenreich, muckraking writer and activist, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Ehrenreich, the muckraking author, activist and journalist who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81. Ehrenreich died Thursday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son, the author and journalist Ben Ehrenreich. She had recently suffered a stroke. “She was, she made clear, ready to go,” Ben Ehrenreich tweeted Friday. “She was never much for thoughts and prayers, but you can honor her memory by loving one another, and by fighting like hell.” Barbara Ehrenreich was a Montana native, raised in a union household where family rules included “never cross a picket line and never vote Republican.” A prolific author who regularly turned out books and newspaper and magazine articles, she was a longtime proponent of liberal causes from economic equality to abortion rights. For “Nickel and Dimed,” one of her best known books, she worked in minimum wage jobs so she could learn firsthand the struggles of the working poor, whom she called “the major philanthropists of our society.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Corruption#Rio De#Brazilian#Senate
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden taps Montana law professor to be 9th Circuit judge

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden nominated has nominated a University of Montana law professor to be a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Anthony Johnstone is a former solicitor for the state of Montana who has taught at the University of Montana since 2011. He previously worked at a private firm and clerked for Judge Sidney Thomas, who stepped down last year as chief judge for the 9th Circuit. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said in a statement that Johnstone had a track record of applying the law without personal bias. His nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

BEIJING (AP) — Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China’s crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive. “The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the U.S. and some Western forces” and is a “a political tool” meant to contain China, he said. It was a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy