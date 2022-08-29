There are few aspects of life more anxiety-inducing than buying or selling a house. Nearly 15 years after the collapse of the housing market, many Americans feel an understandable trepidation over the prospect of home ownership. But as the economy continues to rev up in New Orleans post-lockdown, the prospect of lower mortgage payments compared to soaring standards of rent is becoming more appealing. The autonomy of home ownership and the room to grow a family is a security blanket that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy. Right now, the housing market is primed to stabilize for the first time since the doldrums of 2020. If ever there was a time to make the leap, it is now.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO