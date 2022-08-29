Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
theadvocate.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
NOLA.com
Giant rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street in time for Southern Decadence
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. Painting wrapped up Wednesday on a giant rainbow fleur-de-lis that almost fills the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann Street (map). It will be officially unveiled Thursday afternoon in a news conference with city leaders.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 15-19, 2022; see list and other sales
Palmyra St. 2736: $285,000, Paul N. Sens to Hazlebrook Capital LLC. S. Peters St. 1107: $265,000, Insanis LLC to Makenli Shea Essert. S. Peters St. 1111: $219,000, Richard Jon Lazes to Joseph Robert Edward Tingley. St. Charles Ave. 1224: $186,000, Teresa O. Preston, William N. Preston Jr., William and Teresa...
whereyat.com
Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love
New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Ridiculously Fun Things to Do in New Orleans You’ve Never Heard of
N’awlins is so much more than Mardi Gras! From the Musicians Village in the 9th Ward to ghost tours to spending the day with alligators, there is always something to do in New Orleans. Here are 15 of our favorites:. You are reading: Wild things to do in new...
myneworleans.com
Dream Home
There are few aspects of life more anxiety-inducing than buying or selling a house. Nearly 15 years after the collapse of the housing market, many Americans feel an understandable trepidation over the prospect of home ownership. But as the economy continues to rev up in New Orleans post-lockdown, the prospect of lower mortgage payments compared to soaring standards of rent is becoming more appealing. The autonomy of home ownership and the room to grow a family is a security blanket that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy. Right now, the housing market is primed to stabilize for the first time since the doldrums of 2020. If ever there was a time to make the leap, it is now.
myneworleans.com
Change Makers: Dr. Keith LeBlanc
By offering free sunscreen to the public at parks, festivals, and many more locations, the Stop & Block team hopes to help people in New Orleans enjoy the city’s outdoor events safely. Dr. Keith LeBlanc, medical director, and Jaime Zwiener, director of sales and revenue, spoke with Avenue about their unique company. Their sunscreen-dispensing kiosks are already helping people all over New Orleans and the surrounding area protect their skin and health.
Eater
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
fox8live.com
Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
thelouisianaweekend.com
2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
myneworleans.com
Raising the Bar
The old adage that food doesn’t have to be complicated to be good springs to life at Sukeban, a new Izakaya on Oak Street where the quality of its foundational ingredients lifts it above the noise of most other Japanese places around town. The name ‘Sukeban’ translates (approximately) to “Girl Boss,” referring to the subversive leaders of Tokyo’s girl street gangs in the 1970s. It’s a tongue-in-cheek call out by owner and executive Chef Jacqueline Blanchard and sets the tone of the operational ethos underscoring her first foray into restaurant ownership (Blanchard also owns the nearby high-end culinary boutique Coutelier). Her restaurant has landed focused, fully formed and on-point, and I can’t wait to return to it again soon.
Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City
Two boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) early this morning, Aug. 30, near the Morgan City coastline.
myneworleans.com
Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?
There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
myneworleans.com
Louisiana Residents Offered Half-Priced Admission to The National WWII Museum This September
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Throughout September 2022, Louisiana residents are invited to visit The National WWII Museum’s immersive galleries for 50 percent off. This is the perfect time for visitors to see what’s been added since they’ve last been to the Museum—or to discover this world-renowned institution for the first time. What started as a single building dedicated to the D-Day landings has become a soaring multi-pavilion campus covering the complete American experience in World War II—and it’s still right in your backyard.
myneworleans.com
Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do
The 2022 Zoo-To-Do gathered 3,500 supporters to celebrate Audubon’s conservation efforts for pollinators. In the fall of 2022, the Zoo’s Tropical Bird House will reopen and renovations to Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium will soon bring new exhibits. Sponsors and Patron Partygoers enjoyed specialty cocktails and cuisine and access...
myneworleans.com
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival Returns Nov. 11-13
JEAN LAFITTE, La (press release) – The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival has been rescheduled for November 11-13, at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Dr. in Jean Lafitte. “A year ago, our area was devastated by one of the worst storms to ever hit our...
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
myneworleans.com
Chefs Alon Shaya and Zach Engel Join Forces to Support the NOCC
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This fall, the Shaya Barnett Foundation and the New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) will be joined by award-winning chefs Alon Shaya and Zach Engel for an intimate dinner benefiting the New Orleans Career Center’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality trainees. Funds raised will support the opening of an all-new culinary lab with state-of-the-art kitchen tools and appliances.
myneworleans.com
Ogden Museum Hosts Free Family Day
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ogden Museum of Southern Art will host a Fee Family Day. The event will celebrate the exhibition A Summer’s Prayer, photographs that capture America’s love affair with summer. The celebration will feature free admission, summer-themed activities (including art activities inspired by artwork on view), a Museum scavenger hunt with prizes and family-friendly entertainment. Drawn from the Museum’s extensive permanent collection of photography, 36 out of 40 of the photographs have never been publicly exhibited before.
