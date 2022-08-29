SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 1, 2022—Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 12200 block of Airport Rd. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after. This is an active investigation. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO