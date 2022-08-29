ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Oak Harbor teen dies after being shot

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - The Oak Harbor Police Department says it is working to determine what happened after a teen died from a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, police responded to reports of an erratic driver along Hwy 20. Deputies pulled the car over at Swantown Ave and found that the passenger in the car had been shot.
OAK HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Crews battle residential fire at Kent mobile home park

KENT, Wash. — Crews battled a residential fire in Kent on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home park around 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire said it extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. Flames spread to the exterior of a second home, crews said.
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
Mill Creek, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Mill Creek, WA
KOMO News

Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
KIRKLAND, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff Detectives investigating nine collisions, seven fatal

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 1, 2022—Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 12200 block of Airport Rd. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after. This is an active investigation. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mitchell
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 of 2 burglary suspects shot by Parkland homeowner

PARKLAND, Wash. — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Parkland homeowner early Thursday. Two burglars were at a home in a neighborhood at First Avenue South and 146th Street South, near Pacific Avenue South, when the resident opened fire, striking one of them, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.
PARKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
MILL CREEK, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex

Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
OAK HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#Photography#Violent Crime
KOMO News

Renton police investigating homicide after man found dead on the ground

RENTON, Wash. – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning in Renton. Officers responded to a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m., finding a man motionless on the ground in the 300 block of SW Sunset Boulevard. Detectives ruled the death a homicide that “was not random,”...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Surveillance video captures several gunshots from attempted break in

PARKLAND, Wash. — Surveillance video from a neighbor captured several gunshots as a man fights back against two people investigators say were trying to break-in. “You can hear [the homeowner] saying, ‘You guys need to get out of here, you guys need to leave, you guys need to get out of here,’ and shots rang out, Charles Tynes, who lives nearby, said.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Man found dead near Gold Bar about 15 feet off hiking trail

GOLD BAR, Wash. — A homicide investigation has launched near Gold Bar after a man was found dead off a trail. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a suspicious death around 10:20 a.m. in the 47900 block of Highway 2 in Gold Bar. Deputies...
GOLD BAR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy