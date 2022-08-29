Read full article on original website
Man found dead in bushes after sounds of gunfire in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man who died from an apparent gunshot wound was found in some bushes in Tacoma Thursday morning. At 7:44 a.m., Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 2000 block of East Wright Avenue for a report of someone in the bushes who was not moving.
KOMO News
Oak Harbor teen dies after being shot
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - The Oak Harbor Police Department says it is working to determine what happened after a teen died from a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, police responded to reports of an erratic driver along Hwy 20. Deputies pulled the car over at Swantown Ave and found that the passenger in the car had been shot.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton
Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
KOMO News
Crews battle residential fire at Kent mobile home park
KENT, Wash. — Crews battled a residential fire in Kent on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home park around 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire said it extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. Flames spread to the exterior of a second home, crews said.
KOMO News
Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff Detectives investigating nine collisions, seven fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 1, 2022—Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 12200 block of Airport Rd. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after. This is an active investigation. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff. Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.
Homeowner Shoots At Two Burglars, Sends One To The Hospital
Authorities say the injured burglar is in critical condition.
1 of 2 burglary suspects shot by Parkland homeowner
PARKLAND, Wash. — A burglary suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by a Parkland homeowner early Thursday. Two burglars were at a home in a neighborhood at First Avenue South and 146th Street South, near Pacific Avenue South, when the resident opened fire, striking one of them, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
KOMO News
Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex
Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
q13fox.com
15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
KOMO News
Renton police investigating homicide after man found dead on the ground
RENTON, Wash. – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning in Renton. Officers responded to a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m., finding a man motionless on the ground in the 300 block of SW Sunset Boulevard. Detectives ruled the death a homicide that “was not random,”...
KOMO News
Surveillance video captures several gunshots from attempted break in
PARKLAND, Wash. — Surveillance video from a neighbor captured several gunshots as a man fights back against two people investigators say were trying to break-in. “You can hear [the homeowner] saying, ‘You guys need to get out of here, you guys need to leave, you guys need to get out of here,’ and shots rang out, Charles Tynes, who lives nearby, said.
Relative of man killed by Tacoma Police told officers the victim wanted to ‘shoot police’
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 28, when a suspect died after firing at police. At 2:01 p.m. Tacoma PD officers were dispatched to a home at 6700 block of S Monroe St to reports of an assault. The caller told...
Man asks for bolt cutters at Seattle Ace Hardware to snip chain off stolen bike
A man dragging a bike with a chain through the back wheel and frame stopped and asked a Seattle ACE Hardware employee where the bolt cutters were on Wednesday. At about noon, the man was walking on the sidewalk, holding the rear tire up and pushing the bike near the ACE Hardware on 4th Avenue.
Good News: Everett couple finds dog after pup stolen in running car
A 1-year-old puppy who was stolen in a car that was stolen on Aug. 20, has been safely found in Skagit County on Monday. The car, a BMW X5, was stolen from the 11000 block of Evergreen Way and recovered Saturday in Tulalip. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted...
KOMO News
Man found dead near Gold Bar about 15 feet off hiking trail
GOLD BAR, Wash. — A homicide investigation has launched near Gold Bar after a man was found dead off a trail. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a suspicious death around 10:20 a.m. in the 47900 block of Highway 2 in Gold Bar. Deputies...
Felon found slumped over in car arrested after AR-15-style ghost gun, fentanyl pills spotted
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A felon who was found slumped over in a vehicle on Sunday in Issaquah was arrested after police spotted an AR-15-style ghost gun and suspected fentanyl pills inside. Officers were called after 1 p.m. to a parking lot in the 6100 block of East Lake Sammamish...
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
