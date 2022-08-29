ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

One of three plane crash victims in Harris County has died

HARRIS COUNTY — One of the three people injured in a small plane crash Thursday near Hooks Airport in northern Harris County has died, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane came in from Tennessee with two men and a woman onboard and made a refueling...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways. According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Father Arrested for Injury to a child in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23200 block of Cimber lane in reference to a report of suspected child abuse to a nine year old child. Upon arriving, deputies observed the child to have injuries to his back and left arm.
SPRING, TX
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter

PORTER, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
HOUSTON, TX

