Woman whose body was found in closet of E. Harris County mobile home was strangled, autopsy shows
Deputies are putting a face and a name to the boyfriend who reportedly vanished after his girlfriend's body was found in the east Harris County mobile home they lived in.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
KFDM-TV
One of three plane crash victims in Harris County has died
HARRIS COUNTY — One of the three people injured in a small plane crash Thursday near Hooks Airport in northern Harris County has died, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane came in from Tennessee with two men and a woman onboard and made a refueling...
Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says
The sisters wanted to meet up with the suspect to discuss an incident when the shooting began, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
People
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
fox26houston.com
2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport
HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways. According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Father Arrested for Injury to a child in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23200 block of Cimber lane in reference to a report of suspected child abuse to a nine year old child. Upon arriving, deputies observed the child to have injuries to his back and left arm.
fox26houston.com
Houston driver charged after crash into concrete pillar leaves passenger dead, police say
HOUSTON - A driver has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash on Wednesday afternoon that left a passenger dead, Houston police say. The suspect, Ahmad R. Davis, 43, was hospitalized after the crash. The identity of the 59-year-old man who died in the crash has not been released.
Man shot to death by woman sitting in car after approaching her, Pasadena police say
The woman told police she felt threatened as the man approached her, so she fired on him, Pasadena police said. He died.
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
Deputies investigating deadly motorcycle crash in NW Harris County on FM 1960, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a motorcycle hit an SUV. The rider was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter
PORTER, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
HCSO deputy involved in head-on crash with wrong-way driver in NW Harris County
Investigators said the woman missed her turn into a gas station and started driving the wrong way. They do not believe she was intoxicated.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Constable deputy's family speaks out after he was gunned down on Sunday
HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable’s parents are speaking out to honor their son and in hopes of catching his killer. Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was shot and killed while off duty in northeast Harris County near West Lake Houston Parkway. Deputy Ursin was in...
Wharton Co. 2-year-old suffered abuse from first days of life to the day he died, report reads
A pattern of abuse and neglect littered little Daniel Escamia's short life, from within days of his birth to the day he died, a CPS fatality report reads.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of killing 18-year-old following argument at convenience store at Houston’s south side arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old after he followed him from a convenience store on Houston’s south side in June, police said. Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, was charged with murder in the death of...
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
