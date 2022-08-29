Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Morning’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- Mental Health America of the MidSouth screening tools can help prevent a crisis. Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Tennessee, and major depression is the psychiatric diagnosis most associated with suicide. If you or a loved one are in crisis, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005277/en/ Mental Health America of the MidSouth provides free, confidential screening tools at www.mhamidsouth.org. Available screenings include addiction, anxiety, bipolar, depression, eating disorder, postpartum depression, psychosis, PTSD, and youth mental health. Individuals are encouraged to print their results and to discuss those results with a physician or a therapist.
