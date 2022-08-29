ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

I'm Back Boo-Boo!
4d ago

Good Job to all who entered. Ga... maybe if you hadn't had used the excat back ground plus trophies in the middle , it might of pushed you on to the top. But 4th place isn't bad!

WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
WTVM

Local law enforcement conducting Hands Across The Border

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Labor day weekend right around the corner, local law enforcement is on high alert for drunk drivers. For the 31st year, law enforcement on both state lines is coming together to stop dangerous drivers this holiday weekend. Monday night, a checkpoint stop happened on the...
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
Red and Black

Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia

Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s gas tax suspension extended again

ATLANTA — For the fourth time this year, Georgia’s governor will extend a suspension of the state’s gas tax. Channel 2 Action News This Morning first broke the news Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed he will sign an extension later today ahead of the Labor Day weekend travel period.
