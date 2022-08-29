Read full article on original website
I'm Back Boo-Boo!
4d ago
Good Job to all who entered. Ga... maybe if you hadn't had used the excat back ground plus trophies in the middle , it might of pushed you on to the top. But 4th place isn't bad!
Reply
2
Related
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
13 Investigates: Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After deadly year on Georgia waterways, officials offer ways to stay safe this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — It has been a particularly deadly year on Central Georgia's lakes and rivers, and we're headed into the last big holiday weekend of the summer. Georgia saw 3 drownings, 13 BUIs (boating under the influence), and several other boating incidents last Labor Day. This year alone,...
AAA predicts more Central Georgians traveling this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to see a lot more traffic as Labor Day Weekend starts Thursday. AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters says that nationwide, they predict travel will be up by 10% from last year. She says most of these people will be traveling by car, like Alan Collier.
fox5atlanta.com
'Unsafe and unacceptable': Georgia law enforcement stop pickup truck hauling illegal trailer
Images shared by the Georgia Department of Transportation on social media have some people scratching their heads. The post said the container hung off the trailer and over the road by 15 feet, nine inches. "Unsafe and unacceptable," the post said. It's not apparent if the driver faces charges or...
WTVM
Local law enforcement conducting Hands Across The Border
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Labor day weekend right around the corner, local law enforcement is on high alert for drunk drivers. For the 31st year, law enforcement on both state lines is coming together to stop dangerous drivers this holiday weekend. Monday night, a checkpoint stop happened on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 1)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have a HS diploma/GED. Job Duties: Work from plans to build, assemble, fit together, align, plumb, and set in place forms for molding concrete...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Red and Black
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia
Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads | 11Alive News Investigates
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia
The State Disciplinary Review Board is recommending a six-month suspension for former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine from practicing law in Georgia.
Updated COVID-19 booster shots may be available soon in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Soon, you'll be able to get a new COVID-19 booster, but this one is a little different. It specifically targets the Omicron variant. The CDC signed off on the new shots. Here is how this round of vaccines will work. Mercer Professor David Oedel's been vaccinated...
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Georgia’s gas tax suspension extended again
ATLANTA — For the fourth time this year, Georgia’s governor will extend a suspension of the state’s gas tax. Channel 2 Action News This Morning first broke the news Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed he will sign an extension later today ahead of the Labor Day weekend travel period.
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Remains of a Georgia army veteran identified after more than 70 years
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — The remains of a Georgia army veteran have been identified after more than 70 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The agency announced Aug. 2 that U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, killed during the Korean War in 1950, was accounted for on Aug. 2, 2022.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 7