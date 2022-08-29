ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29

By Jaylan Wright, Thao Ta, Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week.

On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean sea level.

Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest

The National Weather Service reported the Pearl River crested at 35.5 feet around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29.

PRVWSD officials said discharge from the river will be decreased throughout the next several days.

Pictures showed flooding on Canton Club Circle, Rolling Wood Drive and in the Randy’s Upholstery parking lot in Jackson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2517g3_0hZfnbbk00
    West Canton Club Circle in Jackson on August 29, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyTbl_0hZfnbbk00
    West Canton Club Circle in Jackson on August 29, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0vXp_0hZfnbbk00
    Canton Club Circle in Northeast Jackson on August 29, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgrR3_0hZfnbbk00
    Canton Club Circle in Northeast Jackson on August 29, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yBdk_0hZfnbbk00
    Canton Club Circle in Northeast Jackson on August 29, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpIMa_0hZfnbbk00
    Canton Club Circle in Northeast Jackson on August 29, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2lWD_0hZfnbbk00
    Deer in the front yard of home with Pearl River floodwaters on August 29, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBwlw_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding in the Randy’s Upholstery parking lot in Jackson on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jieuz_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding on Rolling Wood Drive on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7Erp_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding on Rolling Wood Drive on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGnMf_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding on Rolling Wood Drive on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D66lv_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding on Rolling Wood Drive on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qwf5Q_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding on Rolling Wood Drive on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkHw3_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding on Rolling Wood Drive on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yrsm_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding on Rolling Wood Drive near Yucca Drive on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bb4kx_0hZfnbbk00
    Pearl River flooding near I-55 on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDsoL_0hZfnbbk00
    Pearl River flooding near I-55 on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiZrj_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding near State St. and I-55 on Aug. 29, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWH3T_0hZfnbbk00
    Flooding near State St. and I-55 on Aug. 29, 2022

Officials are working to get approval from Washington D.C. and the Corps of Engineers to begin a project that is expected to help reduce the possibility of Pearl River flooding in the future.

