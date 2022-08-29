PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week.
On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean sea level.Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest
The National Weather Service reported the Pearl River crested at 35.5 feet around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29.
PRVWSD officials said discharge from the river will be decreased throughout the next several days.
Pictures showed flooding on Canton Club Circle, Rolling Wood Drive and in the Randy’s Upholstery parking lot in Jackson.
Officials are working to get approval from Washington D.C. and the Corps of Engineers to begin a project that is expected to help reduce the possibility of Pearl River flooding in the future.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily Weather ForecastCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0