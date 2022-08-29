Read full article on original website
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival Returns Nov. 11-13
JEAN LAFITTE, La (press release) – The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival has been rescheduled for November 11-13, at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Dr. in Jean Lafitte. “A year ago, our area was devastated by one of the worst storms to ever hit our...
Labor Day events in New Orleans
The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
Registy of Charitable Events: September – December
Tickets: $250.00 (Single Ticket) Location: Arnaud’s Restaurant 813 Bienville St. Contact: 504-899-4501, lighthouselouisiana.org/give. Location: 2601 Severn Ave. Location: 4238 Magazine St. (La Petite Grocery) Contact: 504-899-1144, wrbh.org. September 17. NOLA Bluedoo Fest. Benefits: Tulane Cancer Center. Tickets: No entry fee to attend. There is a walk/run registration fee, and...
Dining for a Cause
Join an all-star roster of talented chefs for a Sunday Supper at Mister Mao on Sept. 25 – all to benefit the Veggi Farmers Cooperative. The five-course dinner ($100 per person) will feature creative dishes from chefs Michael Gulotta (Maypop/MoPho), Nikki Mills (Peche), Mason Hereford (Turkey and the Wolf & Molly’s Rise and Shine), and Kimi Ngyuen (Kimi Bakes), plus cocktail pairings sponsored by Vietnam’s Song Cai Distillery. Seatings are available at 6 and 8 p.m. 4501 Tchoupitoulas St., 345-2056, mistermaonola.com.
Red Tie Affair
Ochsner Health’s annual Red Tie Affair, presented by Lemoine, raised more than $260,000 for the patients and programs of the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute. Christopher White, MD, MACC, MSCAI, FAHA, FESC, FACP, system chairman for cardiovascular disease and director of John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, was awarded the John L. Ochsner Heart and Vascular Award of Excellence.
Dining & Entertainment
Locals and tourists alike know that it’s easy to get overwhelmed by New Orleans’ endless restaurant options. As fall flavors come to the forefront of menus around the city, consider these restaurants as top contenders. Briquette. 701 South Peters St, New Orleans. 504-302-7496. Briquette is proud to showcase...
Date Night
Now that the doors to the Crescent City have swung wide open, singles are ready to mingle, couples are keen to canoodle and friend groups are hankering for hangout time. Whether you’re feeling amorous or adventurous, are in stilettos or sneakers, have tickets to a Broadway performance or rezzies for a romantic nightcap, we scoured the city for hotspots and activities to suit the quintessential questions: where should we go and what should we do?
Ogden Museum Hosts Free Family Day
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ogden Museum of Southern Art will host a Fee Family Day. The event will celebrate the exhibition A Summer’s Prayer, photographs that capture America’s love affair with summer. The celebration will feature free admission, summer-themed activities (including art activities inspired by artwork on view), a Museum scavenger hunt with prizes and family-friendly entertainment. Drawn from the Museum’s extensive permanent collection of photography, 36 out of 40 of the photographs have never been publicly exhibited before.
The Cozy Edit
Though September in the Crescent City doesn’t necessarily arrive with a chill in the air, it does come with visions of cozier calendar days ahead. Embrace the seasonal mood by surrounding yourself with autumnal-inspired accessories that make you want to stroll and snuggle in style. Bask in the comforting...
Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do
The 2022 Zoo-To-Do gathered 3,500 supporters to celebrate Audubon’s conservation efforts for pollinators. In the fall of 2022, the Zoo’s Tropical Bird House will reopen and renovations to Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium will soon bring new exhibits. Sponsors and Patron Partygoers enjoyed specialty cocktails and cuisine and access...
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
UNCF New Orleans to host the 35th Anniversary Walk for Education
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Walk for Education® to help raise funds for students of color across Louisiana who are trying to get to, and through, college. The event, which engages businesses leaders, organizations, families, and individuals who are all committed...
Fall Home Resources
The fall season marks a period of change that can be witnessed all around us. While the trees begin to turn colors and closets get warmer, why not make some property-related changes too? Perhaps the inside of the home needs a little sprucing up before the upcoming holiday season. On the same note, if buying, selling or investing in property is on the horizon, best to get it underway before schedules get even busier with the year drawing to a close. Whether it’s updating the interior of the home or finding a completely new one, utilize these resources to get the job done right.
Sundays at St. Roch features Live Music, Local Artists and Makers
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – St. Roch Market is excited to announce that its seasonal art market will return on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays thereafter through next Spring. The event features 5-12 art focused vendors each Sunday. Tabling is free for vendors and open to the public.
2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
McEnery Residential
The source of McEnery Residential’s powerful and highly acclaimed presence within the New Orleans real estate landscape lies in its people. McEnery Residential’s ability to attract the New Orleans real estate market’s most vibrant, accomplished professionals is recognized by not only its client base but evidenced by the following McEnery Residential agents featured in New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 Top Real Estate list.
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
15 Ridiculously Fun Things to Do in New Orleans You’ve Never Heard of
N’awlins is so much more than Mardi Gras! From the Musicians Village in the 9th Ward to ghost tours to spending the day with alligators, there is always something to do in New Orleans. Here are 15 of our favorites:. You are reading: Wild things to do in new...
Raising the Bar
The old adage that food doesn’t have to be complicated to be good springs to life at Sukeban, a new Izakaya on Oak Street where the quality of its foundational ingredients lifts it above the noise of most other Japanese places around town. The name ‘Sukeban’ translates (approximately) to “Girl Boss,” referring to the subversive leaders of Tokyo’s girl street gangs in the 1970s. It’s a tongue-in-cheek call out by owner and executive Chef Jacqueline Blanchard and sets the tone of the operational ethos underscoring her first foray into restaurant ownership (Blanchard also owns the nearby high-end culinary boutique Coutelier). Her restaurant has landed focused, fully formed and on-point, and I can’t wait to return to it again soon.
Louisiana Children’s Museum Hosts 24th Annual CHAIRish the Children Gala Sept. 24
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) is excited to host its 24th Annual CHAIRish the Children Gala on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive in New Orleans City Park. Proceeds will benefit the Louisiana Children’s Museum’s mission to strengthen and support families and improve life outcomes by ensuring children have access to safe, innovative, learning, and play experiences.
