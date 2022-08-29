ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks

The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Medieval mass burial shows centuries-earlier origin of Ashkenazi genetic bottleneck

In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, U.K., unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery—at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archaeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers have now identified the individuals to be a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have fallen victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. Their findings, presented on August 30 in the journal Current Biology, shed new light on Jewish medical history in Europe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
psychologytoday.com

The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"

While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

Scientists may have figured out how the immortal jellyfish lives forever

Immortality has long been sought after. From rumors of a fountain of youth to the possibility of anti-aging medications, being able to reverse aging has been a common ground for scientific experiments for decades. Despite all that work, only one creature that we know of has ever been able to take advantage of immortality. Now, scientists may have finally figured out what makes the immortal jellyfish live so long.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

A Briefcase-Sized Box Is Already Making Oxygen on Mars

The Martian atmosphere, in its current state, is not Earthling-friendly at all. It's extremely thin, over 100 times less dense than Earth's, and is made up mostly of carbon dioxide. Any humans attempting to breathe it would soon find themselves not breathing at all. But on that dusty, dry, alien world, a small instrument, a little bigger than a briefcase, has been reliably pumping out breathable oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. It's the first demonstration of the processing of in situ resources for human use on another planet – establishing a way that breathable air could be generated for a human mission...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

SU(N) matter is about 3 billion times colder than deep space

Japanese and U.S. physicists have used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism. "Unless an alien civilization is doing experiments like these right now, anytime this experiment is running at Kyoto University it is making the coldest fermions in the universe," said Rice University's Kaden Hazzard, corresponding theory author of a study published today in Nature Physics. "Fermions are not rare particles. They include things like electrons and are one of two types of particles that all matter is made of."
ASTRONOMY

