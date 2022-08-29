Read full article on original website
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
Scientists Break the Direction of Time Down to the Cellular Level in Mind-Bending Study
The passage of time is a universal facet of life. But what is time, and why do we experience it as something that has direction, with a past and a future? In a new study, scientists have broken down this "arrow of time" to a microscopic physical level. The second...
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Creepy Craiyon AI bot forecasts violent destruction of our Solar System
A CREEPY artifical intelligence bot has predicted a chillingly violent end to the Solar System. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI text-to-image generator, designed a celestial nightmare taking place in our Solar System. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data from the internet.
Phys.org
Medieval mass burial shows centuries-earlier origin of Ashkenazi genetic bottleneck
In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, U.K., unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery—at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archaeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers have now identified the individuals to be a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have fallen victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. Their findings, presented on August 30 in the journal Current Biology, shed new light on Jewish medical history in Europe.
Four minutes of small talk can reveal key personality traits, study says
Exchanging pleasantries can leave lasting impression and affect future social interactions, research suggests
natureworldnews.com
Fossilized Trees in Siberia Reveal Anthropogenic Warming Led to the Hottest Climate in over Seven Millennia
Fossilized trees in Siberia have just revealed the hottest summers or hottest climate in the last seven millennia is happening now. This is according to a new study led by researchers from the Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The findings were based on the analysis of the annual growth...
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
Neanderthal Skull Reveals Secrets of Ancient Community
The skull fragments were discovered at the Abric Romani site near Barcelona where traces of a Neanderthal deer hunters' camp were discovered.
studyfinds.org
Historic heat: Fossilized trees in Siberia reveal it’s never been hotter in 7,000 years
YEKATERINBURG, Russia — 2022 is going down as one of the hottest summers to date. As the planet warms up, scorching heatwaves have caused unprecedented high temperatures. Now, a new study examining the climate in Western Siberia reveals that the warmest summers in the past 7,000 years are happening right now.
Look into the eyes of a Stone Age woman in this incredibly lifelike facial reconstruction
You can view the virtually reconstructed face of a woman who lived about 5,700 years ago in what is now Malaysia, now that researchers have put a face to a person whose full identity remains a mystery. A team of archaeologists from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) discovered the skeleton,...
Scientists may have figured out how the immortal jellyfish lives forever
Immortality has long been sought after. From rumors of a fountain of youth to the possibility of anti-aging medications, being able to reverse aging has been a common ground for scientific experiments for decades. Despite all that work, only one creature that we know of has ever been able to take advantage of immortality. Now, scientists may have finally figured out what makes the immortal jellyfish live so long.
A Briefcase-Sized Box Is Already Making Oxygen on Mars
The Martian atmosphere, in its current state, is not Earthling-friendly at all. It's extremely thin, over 100 times less dense than Earth's, and is made up mostly of carbon dioxide. Any humans attempting to breathe it would soon find themselves not breathing at all. But on that dusty, dry, alien world, a small instrument, a little bigger than a briefcase, has been reliably pumping out breathable oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. It's the first demonstration of the processing of in situ resources for human use on another planet – establishing a way that breathable air could be generated for a human mission...
Phys.org
SU(N) matter is about 3 billion times colder than deep space
Japanese and U.S. physicists have used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism. "Unless an alien civilization is doing experiments like these right now, anytime this experiment is running at Kyoto University it is making the coldest fermions in the universe," said Rice University's Kaden Hazzard, corresponding theory author of a study published today in Nature Physics. "Fermions are not rare particles. They include things like electrons and are one of two types of particles that all matter is made of."
