Bloomington, IN

Indiana football vs. Illinois: Kickoff, betting tips, and prediction

Indiana -3.0 (-110) Over/Under: 45.0 points (-110) (Odds by Caesars Sportsbook via ESPN) Indiana football vs. Illinois best bet: Indiana ML (-160) & Under 45.0 points (-110) Though Indiana football opened up as 4.5-point favorites, things have changed as we inch closer and closer to kickoff. Yes, I do believe the Hoosiers will come out on top, but giving the Illini three points in a spread bet is risky, especially with IU coming off of the 2-10 brutal season that was 2021. Illinois already has a game under their belt from beating Wyoming in Week 0, so they knocked off the rust while Indiana football is looking to notch its first win since September 25, 2021.
hoosierstateofmind.com

Indiana football: Final game-by-game predictions for Hoosiers in 2022

Indiana football kicks off the season against the Fighting Illini on September 2nd, as we finalize our game-by-game predictions for the Hoosiers in 2022. Approaching a four day countdown to the upcoming season, Hoosier Nation is in for a season that will make or break things for Tom Allen and the Indiana football program for the future.
FOX59

How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. And you could win a year of free food! The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, […]
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Bloomington, Indiana

For those who live around the city of Bloomington, Indiana’s 24 fantastic state parks afford them huge opportunities to connect with nature. Presenting over 700 miles of trails, the region is a terrific one to explore. And with 15 exceptional beaches, 160 playgrounds, 17 marinas and some 75 launching ramps you are not likely to bore easily here.
wdrb.com

Indiana State Police trooper helps deliver a baby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police Trooper helped deliver a baby. "It is a little nerve-racking at first but kind of have to calm yourself and you know, we're actually doing this," ISP Trooper Mackenzi Alexander said. "It's two lives that are in your hands at this point, so you really have to zone in and focus on what matters."
WTHI

Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
Indiana Daily Student

Man tased by security guard at Seminary Square Kroger on Sunday

Many Bloomington residents saw a video circulated on Sunday of a man being tased outside of the floral department at their local Kroger. The video, only around a minute and a half long, received hundreds of views and left many concerned. The man, Frazier Hillsman of Bloomington, was tased and...
Indiana Daily Student

A piece of IU history facing demolition

The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
WANE-TV

ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
FOX59

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
FOX59

Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
wdrb.com

1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
