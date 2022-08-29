Indiana -3.0 (-110) Over/Under: 45.0 points (-110) (Odds by Caesars Sportsbook via ESPN) Indiana football vs. Illinois best bet: Indiana ML (-160) & Under 45.0 points (-110) Though Indiana football opened up as 4.5-point favorites, things have changed as we inch closer and closer to kickoff. Yes, I do believe the Hoosiers will come out on top, but giving the Illini three points in a spread bet is risky, especially with IU coming off of the 2-10 brutal season that was 2021. Illinois already has a game under their belt from beating Wyoming in Week 0, so they knocked off the rust while Indiana football is looking to notch its first win since September 25, 2021.

