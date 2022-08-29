Read full article on original website
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording
It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
See ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm in New Trailer for Reboot of Chevy Chase Classic
Paramount has released a new trailer for Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm as the titular (former) investigative reporter. It’s been nearly 50 years since writer Gregory Mcdonald introduced the world to Irwin M. Fletcher in the novel Fletch. Fletch is a journalist and Marine veteran with a sarcastic streak. The book was adapted into a film starring Chevy Chase in 1985.
Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel
A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate]. Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show...
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
