Loudwire

Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording

It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
Loudwire

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
MOVIES
Page Six

Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family

Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

See ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm in New Trailer for Reboot of Chevy Chase Classic

Paramount has released a new trailer for Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm as the titular (former) investigative reporter. It’s been nearly 50 years since writer Gregory Mcdonald introduced the world to Irwin M. Fletcher in the novel Fletch. Fletch is a journalist and Marine veteran with a sarcastic streak. The book was adapted into a film starring Chevy Chase in 1985.
MOVIES
Decider.com

5 Things You May Have Missed in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2: The Anogrion, Dreamfyre, and Laena’s Love of Flying

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 “The Rogue Prince” deals with the grim aftermath of any queen’s death…the need for the king to take a new wife. While most of the court wants Viserys (Paddy Considine) to marry the extremely underaged Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) — She’s a Targaryen! Her family is powerful! It would heal tensions with the Sea Snake! — the king is smitten with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Sure, she’s his teen daughter’s best friend, but she likes the same nerdy history books he does and is happy to help out with his miniature model...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Women urged to watch new Netflix film Look Both Ways immediately

Women are being urged to watch the new Netflix film Look Both Ways by viewers and we can totally understand why. "Girls if you haven’t watched Look Both Ways on netflix… immediately 20/10," one woman posted after watching the film. Another viewer shared their final take on the...
MOVIES
Loudwire

David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’

David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Took Major Financial Gamble with Upcoming X-Men Project

Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the mutants' arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while details surrounding the live-action debut have remained scarce, the studio is making up to fans with the revival of the beloved X-Men cartoon which pretty much defined the pop culture scene of the 1990s.
MOVIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

