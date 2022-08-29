Teen with ‘assault’ rifle arrested at Knoxville private school, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Police confiscated a loaded assault rifle from a car parked at a Knoxville private school on Friday after receiving a tip that an 18-year-old may have gone to the school to confront a teacher.
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested Friday around 8:30 p.m. on the campus of Christian Academy of Knoxville after law enforcement received a tip that he ‘wasn’t in his right mind’ and was possibly going to the school to confront a former teacher that he had problems with while armed.Fatal plane crash in Jacksboro under investigation
Officers found a 2000 Gold F-150 pickup driven by the suspect in the parking lot unoccupied with a loaded “assault rifle” in the front floorboard according to the report. Eldridge was taken into custody at the football stadium where a game between CAK and George Walton Academy, a private school based in Monroe, Georgia, was taking place.
The report states Eldridge admitted that he drove to the campus. He faces charges of carrying a weapon on school property and driving on a suspended license.
“It was determined that the rifle magazine contained 29 rounds of 7.62,” investigators said in the report.Ex-Roane County lawyer sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes
A preliminary hearing is set to take place Tuesday, Sept. 27.
EDITORS NOTE: The term ‘assault rifle’ is used in the incident report.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 12