Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season

The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being. According […] The post Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target

The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver in Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special […] The post Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Andrews sends Lamar Jackson warning to NFL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension this offseason and he’s hoping to put pen to paper before Week 1. No matter what happens though, Lamar is clearly focused on balling out in 2022. Even his teammates are seeing the fire in his eyes.
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt

College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
