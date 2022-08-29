ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

5-3-7-9, FIREBALL:

(five, three, seven, nine; FIREBALL: zero)

