Fremont, CA

Customer’s racist rant at California Taco Bell caught on video

By Taylor Bisacky
 4 days ago

The Fremont Police Department is investigating a racist rant caught on camera. The victim says he was waiting in line at a Taco Bell on Fremont Boulevard when the man seen in the video began randomly yelling at him.

Krishnan Jayaraman is the victim behind the camera in this video. He says he began recording after this man started yelling racist comments at him while Jayaraman was waiting for his order last Sunday.

“A few minutes later he again said hey pick up your bean burrito and leave. You’re a vegetarian right? You don’t eat beef. You should eat beef. You Indians should eat beef,” Jayaraman said.

Jayaraman says this was their only interaction before the man went on his tirade.

“I’m not here to pick a fight with you,” Jayaraman said. “What do you want? He said you know you Hindus are a shame, disgusting. Then he spat on me.”

Jayaraman says that’s when he and a restaurant employee called Fremont police. He says the man continued yelling for more than eight minutes.

Jayaraman says he waited inside the Taco Bell for officers to arrive — worried that the man might be waiting outside for him.

Fremont police are still investigating this incident.

Comments / 114

4d ago

This man is unhappy wit himself, so he decides to take his Misery on someone else, .who just happened to be innocently standing their . 😡 Sad.😔

Mya Fuentes
3d ago

Well what’s left to investigate 🤔 he spit on him and went on a racist tirade, it’s all on tape, charge him with a hate crime and let him pay the consequences, it’s that simple!

guest
4d ago

The guy seems a little off… mental health issues are a huge problem! I’ve had crazy people yell at me before, lots of homeless and mentally disturbed people are walking around. You just have to be aware of your surroundings and learn to not engage and recognize mental illness.

KTLA

Man in custody following standoff with police downtown

Police were involved in a standoff with a man allegedly armed with a gun downtown Thursday morning. The call reporting a man with a gun in the 1200 block of South Flower Street came in around 5:50 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Madison confirmed. Officers were on scene and involved in a standoff with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Joey Costa identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities identified the man killed in a Stockton shooting as Joey Costa, 57. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Officer described him as a Stockton area resident. Costa was shot and killed near Stockton's downtown district early Sunday morning. Police said they found him with multiple...
STOCKTON, CA
KTLA

2 dead, children rescued after shooting in Westlake

Police rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night. The incident began with a dispute inside the Paseo at Californian apartments on West 6th Street near South Bonnie Brae Street and ended with a shooting in the parking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
