Customer’s racist rant at California Taco Bell caught on video

The Fremont Police Department is investigating a racist rant caught on camera. The victim says he was waiting in line at a Taco Bell on Fremont Boulevard when the man seen in the video began randomly yelling at him.

Krishnan Jayaraman is the victim behind the camera in this video. He says he began recording after this man started yelling racist comments at him while Jayaraman was waiting for his order last Sunday.

“A few minutes later he again said hey pick up your bean burrito and leave. You’re a vegetarian right? You don’t eat beef. You should eat beef. You Indians should eat beef,” Jayaraman said.

Jayaraman says this was their only interaction before the man went on his tirade.

“I’m not here to pick a fight with you,” Jayaraman said. “What do you want? He said you know you Hindus are a shame, disgusting. Then he spat on me.”

Jayaraman says that’s when he and a restaurant employee called Fremont police. He says the man continued yelling for more than eight minutes.

Jayaraman says he waited inside the Taco Bell for officers to arrive — worried that the man might be waiting outside for him.

Fremont police are still investigating this incident.

