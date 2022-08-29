ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding

The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to support the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
Biden administration suspends free at-home COVID tests program

The federal government on Friday suspended its program for ordering free at-home COVID tests "because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests." Why it matters: The Biden administration is suspending new orders to preserve "limited supply" to ensure there are tests available in...
U.S. solar factories prepare for liftoff

U.S. solar equipment manufacturing is about to grow, but there are miles to go before reaching the White House goal of becoming a global heavyweight. Driving the news: First Solar said Tuesday it is planning to invest up to $1 billion in a new panel factory in the southeast. The...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Biden's effort to isolate Russia has a big problem: India

Two global powers are undercutting Western efforts to isolate Russia and deplete the Kremlin coffers as they scale up purchases of Russian oil and join Russia this week in major military exercises. Why it matters: One of those countries is China, which has moved closer to Moscow amid its confrontation...
Gina McCarthy, Biden's top domestic climate aide, is stepping down

Gina McCarthy, President Biden's domestic climate adviser, said she is leaving the administration in mid-September, according to a source familiar with the plans. Why it matters: McCarthy, who led the Obama-era EPA, has played a central role in making climate change a government-wide priority. The efforts have spanned moves to...
Florida sues FDA over Canadian drug importation program

Florida is suing the Food and Drug Administration claiming that the agency is delaying the state's attempts at importing cheaper prescription medications from Canada, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. The big picture: The lawsuit comes even though the Biden administration has previously sided with states applying for the program and...
Private equity piles into data centers

Private equity keeps buying up data centers, despite the warnings of a veteran short-seller. Driving the news: An investor group yesterday agreed to pay $1.5 billion for a 35% stake in Dallas-based DataBank, while Malaysian telco Time Dotcom reportedly short-listed final bidders for a data center unit that could be valued at around $600 million.
U.S. adds solid 315,000 jobs in August

America had another month of solid job gains: The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% as more workers entered the labor force, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers continue to hire workers at a robust pace, even as the...
CDC recommends updated COVID-19 boosters

Reformulated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters that target the Omicron strain for people age 12 and up. Why it matters: The recommendation came after an outside panel of vaccine advisors earlier Thursday endorsed the boosters in a 13-1 vote and marked the last regulatory hurdle before the updated shots can go into Americans’ arms.
Virginians aren’t living as long

Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosCOVID-19 lowered Virginians' life expectancy by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to newly released CDC data.Why it matters: The pandemic is taking a toll on our health.Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed.By the numbers: Our life expectancy was 79.1 years in 2019, but dropped to 77.6 in 2020.Virginia still did better than the rest of the country, which declined 1.8 years to 77.3 years old.The greatest declines were in New York, with a 3-year drop, and D.C. (2.7 years). The lowest decline was in Hawaii (0.2 years).The big picture: According to preliminary 2020-21 data from the CDC, U.S. life expectancy dropped a historic 2.7 years between 2019-21.It's the largest two-year drop since the 1920s.
