WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
WECT
Oak Island installs water safety stations ahead of holiday weekend
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Water safety is the goal of every beach town, which is why Oak Island is going the extra mile to ensure neighbors and visitors alike are protected on the shore. The oceanfront is a peaceful place to escape for many — but that peace can...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Prescribed burn planned for Carolina Beach Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn is planned for Friday, September 2nd, near the entrance of Carolina Beach State Park. The eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond, and the trails across from the visitor center are included in the prescribed burn. This burn,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens of water safety stations installed at beach accesses in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island is installing “Water Safety Stations” at each of its public beach access locations, in an effort to prevent drowning through education and awareness. The town began installing the stations on Tuesday, and expects them to be in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Otter pups at North Carolina Aquarium now named
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some cute names for some cute pups. On Tuesday, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher decided on three names for the otter pups at the location. After two weeks of voting, with numbers that totaled more than 14,000 entries, the names of the community chosen for the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds penny on the ground, uses it to win $100,000 on scratch-off
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man recently proved there are lucky pennies just waiting to be picked up. After snagging a penny off the ground, John Grant of Bolivia picked up a $100,000 lottery prize, too. His good fortune happened after he stopped at the store for gas,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WRAL
Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1 1/2-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home
This week’s Pet Pal is a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as an absolute love bug and is a favorite among the staff. They also say that she enjoys all types of attention, and loves cuddling after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2nd season of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ to continue filming in Burgaw through October
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Drivers traveling into downtown Burgaw may have experienced some slowdowns Wednesday due to a production happening over the next few months in the small Pender County town. A portion of North Walker Street at East Bridgers was shut down for production for the second season...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bald Head Island ferry service adding additional runs for Labor Day Weekend
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If your Labor Day plans take you to Bald Head Island, you’re not alone. In preparation for what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend, Bald Head Island ferry service has announced additional runs. There will be a second passenger ferry...
WECT
Brunswick County to hold four vaccination clinics in September
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics with four dates in September. Vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old and up, though COVID-19 boosters aren’t available for people 12 and up to wait for the updated boosters in the coming days. BCHS explains that the boosters are better tailored to fight the omnicron variant-- the most common form of COVID-19.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
9/11 Observances in the Cape Fear
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This year will mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, or 9/11, where four suicide attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities. Terrorists affiliated with the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda orchestrated the four attacks involving four hijacked commercial airliners. American Airlines Flight 11 crashed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Echo Farms pool extending hours of operation for another month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular public pool in New Hanover County is extending its hours of operation. According to New Hanover County Parks and Recreation, you’ll be able to swim more laps at the new Echo Farms pool off Carolina Beach Road through September. This week, however,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning
HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town. The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Art with Heart’ fundraiser returning after 3 years
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, New Hope Clinic’s “Art with Heart” fundraiser is returning after 3 years. “Art with Heart” is back with a live auction, silent auction with in person...
