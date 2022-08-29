Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookies grand opening on Sept. 9th in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Here's some sweet news for Sioux City!. Crumbl Cookies is opening its new store on Friday, September 9th at 5824 Sunnybrook Drive, near Stone Bru and Hobby Lobby. It will have a soft opening date on Thursday, September 8th. Siouxland News spoke exclusively with the...
Ronald McDonald House celebrates expansion opening, can help more local families
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Ronald McDonald House is celebrating the completion of a recent expansion project. The charity added another bedroom, a new family room and modern renovations throughout the house, leaving it more ready than ever to serve families in need. The house first opened in...
Detours to be in effect due to ArtSplash event Labor Day Weekend
SIOUX CITY, IA — Here's a word of warning for anyone traveling into Downtown Sioux City this holiday weekend. Be prepared for detours. Several streets around the Sioux City Art Center are already closed in preparation for the ArtSplash festival Saturday and Sunday. That includes one lane of Nebraska...
Alley Art Festival returns, 50 artists adding murals to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Alley Art Festival is returning for its 4th year in the alleys way of downtown Sioux City. Saturday, September 24th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. downtown Sioux City alleyways between 4th 5th, and 6t Street will turn into an artwork full of musicians, artists, and painters showcasing their talents.
Sioux City restaurants getting spotlight during Restaurant Week
Lunch is an important meal of the day and local businesses are looking to make your lunch cheaper and better.
Local business donates $10k for Western Iowa Tech auditorium remodel
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College received money from a corporate partner to help renovate the campus. MDU Resources Group, INC., the parent company of Knife River and Jebro, Inc., presented a check for $10,000 to the community college. The money will be used...
Plans for Soup Kitchen’s second location canceled
People with the Siouxland Soup Kitchen said the high cost of building materials was too expensive for their dream of a second location to become a reality.
TOTT - Fifth annual Log-A-Palooza
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Lindsey Luck sat down with Katie Nickolaou to discuss the upcoming fifth annual Log-A-Palooza. The event will feature live music, an auction and an opportunity to raise money for a local foundation. Log-A-Palooza will be held at the Marquee at 1225 4th St. in Sioux...
Sheldon community digs up 50 year old time capsule
Fifty years ago, a time capsule was buried in Sheldon. The capsule was set to be dug up for the a hundred and fifty year anniversary of the town.
Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition
Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
MercyOne and nurses reach contract agreement
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nursing union reps from UCFW Local 222 have reached a new agreement. The last contract was set to expire on August 31, 2022. MercyOne has released a statement to Siouxland News saying:. We are pleased that after several months of...
Gordon Drive viaduct sidewalk in Sioux City closes for repairs
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs. A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct. An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as...
Sheldon finds time capsule ahead of 150th celebration
An official said that the time capsule has been found.
Stray of the Day 9/1/22
Today we are featuring Olive! A young adult, female Great Dane. She was found on the 3500 block of Athlone avenue. She is of course a big dog, so she needs a forever home with plenty of space.
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Sioux County communication tower site sold
ORANGE CITY—How much is 2 acres of land worth in Sioux County?. The answer, following the opening of sealed bids at the Sioux County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, is nearly $200,000 for one particular piece of property. The county had 10 people submit bids on the property at...
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?
The time capsule was buried 50 years ago during Sheldon's centennial celebration and over time its specific location became a bit fuzzy.
Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa
LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries. Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt. The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
Registration open for Camp Courage, a day camp for youth grieving the loss of a loved one
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Next Saturday, September 10th, Hospice of Siouxland will host "Camp Courage," a day camp to support youth who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Camp Courage will take place at STARS, Inc. in Sioux City. The campers will join in activities that explore...
Sioux County has new interim Sheriff
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst was sworn in as Sioux County Sheriff on Thursday. The new role for Van Voorst comes after Dan Altena retired from the position of Sioux County Sheriff on August 31. Sheriff Van Voorst says, “I am excited for this opportunity and...
