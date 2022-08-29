ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Crumbl Cookies grand opening on Sept. 9th in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Here's some sweet news for Sioux City!. Crumbl Cookies is opening its new store on Friday, September 9th at 5824 Sunnybrook Drive, near Stone Bru and Hobby Lobby. It will have a soft opening date on Thursday, September 8th. Siouxland News spoke exclusively with the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Detours to be in effect due to ArtSplash event Labor Day Weekend

SIOUX CITY, IA — Here's a word of warning for anyone traveling into Downtown Sioux City this holiday weekend. Be prepared for detours. Several streets around the Sioux City Art Center are already closed in preparation for the ArtSplash festival Saturday and Sunday. That includes one lane of Nebraska...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Alley Art Festival returns, 50 artists adding murals to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Alley Art Festival is returning for its 4th year in the alleys way of downtown Sioux City. Saturday, September 24th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. downtown Sioux City alleyways between 4th 5th, and 6t Street will turn into an artwork full of musicians, artists, and painters showcasing their talents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Sioux City, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Society
State
Nebraska State
siouxlandnews.com

Local business donates $10k for Western Iowa Tech auditorium remodel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College received money from a corporate partner to help renovate the campus. MDU Resources Group, INC., the parent company of Knife River and Jebro, Inc., presented a check for $10,000 to the community college. The money will be used...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Fifth annual Log-A-Palooza

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Lindsey Luck sat down with Katie Nickolaou to discuss the upcoming fifth annual Log-A-Palooza. The event will feature live music, an auction and an opportunity to raise money for a local foundation. Log-A-Palooza will be held at the Marquee at 1225 4th St. in Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Soup#Food Drink#W 7th St#The Warming Shelter
siouxlandnews.com

Downtown Partners - Sioux City kicks off Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition

Starting Tuesday, August 30th several restaurants in Downtown Sioux City will be offering special lunch prices through Friday, September 2nd. Downtown Partners has been hosting restaurant week for several years to boost the downtown economy, especially after COVID. Throughout Restaurant Week, ten lunch spots will offer a set menu for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne and nurses reach contract agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nursing union reps from UCFW Local 222 have reached a new agreement. The last contract was set to expire on August 31, 2022. MercyOne has released a statement to Siouxland News saying:. We are pleased that after several months of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Gordon Drive viaduct sidewalk in Sioux City closes for repairs

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has closed the sidewalk on the Gordon Drive viaduct for repairs. A recent inspection determined repairs were needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the viaduct. An IDOT news release said the sidewalk will be repaired and reopened as...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 9/1/22

Today we are featuring Olive! A young adult, female Great Dane. She was found on the 3500 block of Athlone avenue. She is of course a big dog, so she needs a forever home with plenty of space.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee

LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
LARRABEE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County communication tower site sold

ORANGE CITY—How much is 2 acres of land worth in Sioux County?. The answer, following the opening of sealed bids at the Sioux County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, is nearly $200,000 for one particular piece of property. The county had 10 people submit bids on the property at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa

LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries. Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt. The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
LARRABEE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux County has new interim Sheriff

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst was sworn in as Sioux County Sheriff on Thursday. The new role for Van Voorst comes after Dan Altena retired from the position of Sioux County Sheriff on August 31. Sheriff Van Voorst says, “I am excited for this opportunity and...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy