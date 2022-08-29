Read full article on original website
Higher e-cigarette taxes could push vapers to smoke ‘more lethal product,’ Yale study suggests
A recent study from the Yale School of Public Health suggests that higher taxes on e-cigarettes could drive younger vapers to turn to traditional cigarettes. Connecticut has a $4.35 tax on a pack of cigarettes — among the highest nationally — and a 10% wholesale tax on e-cigarettes for an open tank.
'All victims of this epidemic deserved more': CT observes Overdose Awareness Day
A family member of Michael F. Gagnon holds a remembrance poster while speaking with state officials. Communities across Connecticut observed International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday with vigils, ceremonies and public health events from New Haven to Hartford and beyond. Speakers at a commemoration event at the state Capitol addressed...
Birth control appointments up 20% in northern New England, says Planned Parenthood
Appointments for birth control at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England have increased 20% since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Spokesperson Nicole Clegg says the majority of appointments are for long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective method of birth control.
As college students return to Massachusetts campuses, they'll find new abortion care options
College students from around the country are returning to the region. If they're seeking an abortion, even in Massachusetts, the process could be quite different. A new state law ensures public college and university students in Massachusetts have access to medication abortion through the school's own health services, like on campus at UMass Amherst.
Bob Stefanowski pledges to remove hundreds of ‘nuisance taxes’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski took aim Tuesday at the smaller taxes and fees Connecticut collects, promising a bigger-picture approach to tax relief will come from his gubernatorial campaign after Labor Day. If elected, Stefanowski said, he will engage in civil disobedience on his first day in office by ceasing...
Maine makes free school lunches permanent after federal funding ends
When the pandemic upended America's schools in 2020, the federal government made school meals free for every child. Those free meals are ending this fall. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to make those free meals permanent. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg visited one lunchroom to check in on the change.
Connecticut commission identifies types of gun violence it'll tackle with new state funding
Wednesday marked the inaugural meeting of the Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention, a newly appointed group charged with advising the state on how best to use $2.5 million in state funding for anti-violence efforts. “What we are now having the ability to do … is be able...
Battle over Windham Hospital birthing unit enters final stages
Hartford HealthCare’s recent appeal of the state’s denial of its application to close the labor and delivery unit at Windham Hospital is the latest step in a two-year saga that has pitted community organizers in Windham against one of the state’s largest health systems. The filing also...
Frontier reaches $60-plus million settlement with the state over customer complaints
Connecticut has reached a settlement of more than $60 million with cable and internet provider Frontier Communications. As part of the agreement, the Norwalk-based company will spend more than $40 million of that amount to upgrade internet service from DSL to fiber optic-cables, especially in economically distressed urban and rural communities.
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in special election for Alaska House seat
Not for the first time this summer, Democrats won a special election for a House seat. This election came in a red state, Alaska. Democrat Mary Peltola won under the state's complicated new voting system. The Republicans she defeated included Trump's choice for the job, Sarah Palin. INSKEEP: NPR political...
Blake Farmer
After a decadelong spate of closures, one rural Tennessee hospital reopens. When rural hospitals go out of business, they're frequently gone for good. But now, some comebacks are a welcome sign for communities that have been without easy access to health care.
National political groups target Hayes, Logan in heated 5th District race
National political groups are ramping up their involvement in Connecticut’s most competitive House race of the midterm elections, with the latest salvo coming from a super PAC aligned with Republican leadership. The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) released two new ads on Wednesday that take aim at Rep. Jahana Hayes,...
Connecticut’s Attorney General launches civil rights investigation into Greenwich school video
Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that his office is opening a civil rights investigation into Greenwich Public Schools. The investigation comes after a viral video appeared to show an assistant principal saying he won’t hire conservative teachers. The video appeared to be recorded secretly by the conservative group...
New York law that bars carrying guns in Time Square and other areas goes into effect
NEW YORK — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "Gun Free Zone." The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of "sensitive" places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will...
Texas' ban on firms who don't invest in firearms and fossil fuels are cost taxpayers
Texas laws bar Wall Street firms from operating in the state if they stop investing in firearms and fossil fuels. An analysis shows that has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars this year.
The Michigan supreme court set to decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot
LANSING, Mich. – A proposed state constitutional amendment that could protect abortion rights in Michigan has hit another roadblock on its path to November's ballot. Wednesday, a four-person board deadlocked along partisan lines on whether to send the amendment along to voters this fall. Abortion rights supporters are expected...
Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request
The Justice Department has responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month during a court-authorized search. A hearing is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump's request. The DOJ's filing...
