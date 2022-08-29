ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Brenda Fay Roth, 70, Festus

Brenda Fay Roth, 70, of Festus died Aug. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Roth was a member of Selma American Baptist Church in Festus. She enjoyed spending time with family, completing puzzles, collecting jewelry, watching America’s Funniest Home Videos, connecting with friends on Facebook, and watching birds, turkeys, and deer in the backyard. Born Sept. 3, 1951, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Doris Lee (Billy) Gibson and Arthur Rice Whobrey. She was preceded in death by her husband: Brian Roth.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

James E. Hayes, 96, Arnold

James E. Hayes, 96, of Arnold died Aug. 30, 2022, in Festus at one of his son’s home. Mr. Hayes worked as a building contractor. He served in the Army and was a member of the Arnold VFW. Born Aug. 24, 1926, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Ruth (Skellett) and Charles Hayes.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kevin Charles Ogden, 64, Crystal City

Kevin Charles Ogden, 64, of Crystal City died Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Ogden graduated from Festus High School in 1976. He spent 20 years with Crystal Heating and Cooling as a service technician and later as a service manager, and he retired from SMCI in De Soto. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 562 and Elks Lodge 1721. He was a member and Board of Directors president of Joachim Golf Club in Herculaneum. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Feb. 25, 1958, in Festus, he was the son of the late Shirlie (Jantti) and Robert H. Ogden.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Darlene M. Landers, 72, High Ridge

Darlene M. Landers, 72, of High Ridge died Aug. 30, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Landers loved caring for others and spending time with friends and family, especially her children, grandchildren and siblings. She also eating sweet treats, dancing, reading and watching crime shows. She was always the life of the party. Born Oct. 6, 1949, in Hardinsburg, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Frances (Mattingly) and James Henning.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
Imperial, MO
Obituaries
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Lemay, MO
City
Imperial, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jarrett Johnson, 24, Las Vegas, formerly of Festus

Jarrett Johnson, 24, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Festus, died Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mr. Johnson played football at both Hillsboro and Festus high schools and went on to play at Lindenwood University in St. Charles. He was actively pursuing a career in the XFL. Born Dec. 19, 1997, in St. Louis, he was the son of Crystal (Brinkley) Martin and John J. Johnson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
myleaderpaper.com

Shirley Ann Birks, 91, Festus

Shirley Ann Birks, 91, of Festus died Aug. 31, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Birks was born March 10, 1931, in Crystal City, the daughter of the late Thelma Evelyn (Propst) and Edgar Lacy Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband: Glen Ray Birks. She is survived by...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Roy Lee Lewis Jr, 76, Anaheim, Calif., formerly of De Soto

Roy Lee Lewis Jr, 76, of Anaheim, Calif., formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 14, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Mr. Lewis’ life revolved around helping and serving others. A 1963 graduate of De Soto High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a double master’s degree from Chapman University in California. He spent more than 46 years as an educator, mentor and coach in Anaheim, Calif. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed spending time with his family. Born April 29, 1945, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Doris J. (Vance) Mahn, Roy Lee Lewis Sr and Edward J. Mahn Sr. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Bernardine Lewis.
ANAHEIM, CA
myleaderpaper.com

Connie Gail Reynolds, 62, De Soto

Connie Gail Reynolds, 62, of De Soto died Aug. 23, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Reynolds was the former owner of two successful businesses. She was a Christian and was disabled. Born Feb. 21, 1960, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Lillian (Beers) and Ellis Midgett.
DE SOTO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Golf Course#Park Lawn Cemetery#Seckman High School#Kutis Funeral Home
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash in Pevely

A St. Louis man was injured Tuesday, Aug. 30, in a one-car accident on I-55 south of Hwy. Z in Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:20 a.m., Logan M. Declue, 28, of St. Louis was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang south on the interstate and while overtaking another vehicle, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, struck the inside guardrail and then crossed over both lanes and struck the outside guardrail before overturning down an embankment, the report said.
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man and Wentzville woman hurt in crash west of Arnold

An Arnold man and a Wentzville woman were injured in a four-vehicle accident Monday, Aug. 29, at Old Hwy. 21 and Lions Den Road west of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:50 p.m., Aniston J. Boxx, 18, of Arnold was in a westbound 2007 Dodge Caliber and...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Charles man dies in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro

A St. Charles man died Wednesday, Aug. 31, in a motorcycle crash at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:14 p.m., Steven M. Hankins, 34, of Hillsboro was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway and while turning left onto Pioneer Road, he allegedly pulled into the path of an eastbound 1998 Harley-Davidson XLH 1200 that Wyatt M. Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles was riding, and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, the report said.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man, boy hurt in crash near Arnold

A Fenton man and boy were injured Sunday, Aug. 28, in an accident at Romaine Creek Road and Caleb Crossing north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:20 p.m., Kevin D. Strange, 62, of Fenton was driving a westbound 2007 Toyota Yaris when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and then a tree, the report said.
FENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Obituaries
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Sept. 1-8

Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Arts and crafts, 10-11:30 a.m., Quad Cities Senior Center, 221 Bailey Road, Crystal City. Call 636-937-8333. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man in critical condition after crash west of De Soto

A Hillsboro man was seriously injured today, Sept. 1, in a one-car accident on Hwy. H west of Maness Road west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:45 a.m., Paul W. Crane, 47, of Hillsboro was driving a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata west on the highway, ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole guy-wire and overturned, the report said.
HILLSBORO, MO
laduenews.com

Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Fire chief gets the boot

Festus Fire Chief Travis Wood was fired Monday, Aug. 29, after just more than five months in the job, city officials reported. “Mayor (Sam) Richards terminated (Wood’s) employment with the city of Festus this morning,” City Administrator Greg Camp said that day. He would not release any other...
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy