Roy Lee Lewis Jr, 76, of Anaheim, Calif., formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 14, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Mr. Lewis’ life revolved around helping and serving others. A 1963 graduate of De Soto High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a double master’s degree from Chapman University in California. He spent more than 46 years as an educator, mentor and coach in Anaheim, Calif. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed spending time with his family. Born April 29, 1945, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Doris J. (Vance) Mahn, Roy Lee Lewis Sr and Edward J. Mahn Sr. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Bernardine Lewis.

