myleaderpaper.com
Brenda Fay Roth, 70, Festus
Brenda Fay Roth, 70, of Festus died Aug. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Roth was a member of Selma American Baptist Church in Festus. She enjoyed spending time with family, completing puzzles, collecting jewelry, watching America’s Funniest Home Videos, connecting with friends on Facebook, and watching birds, turkeys, and deer in the backyard. Born Sept. 3, 1951, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Doris Lee (Billy) Gibson and Arthur Rice Whobrey. She was preceded in death by her husband: Brian Roth.
myleaderpaper.com
James E. Hayes, 96, Arnold
James E. Hayes, 96, of Arnold died Aug. 30, 2022, in Festus at one of his son’s home. Mr. Hayes worked as a building contractor. He served in the Army and was a member of the Arnold VFW. Born Aug. 24, 1926, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Ruth (Skellett) and Charles Hayes.
myleaderpaper.com
Kevin Charles Ogden, 64, Crystal City
Kevin Charles Ogden, 64, of Crystal City died Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Ogden graduated from Festus High School in 1976. He spent 20 years with Crystal Heating and Cooling as a service technician and later as a service manager, and he retired from SMCI in De Soto. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 562 and Elks Lodge 1721. He was a member and Board of Directors president of Joachim Golf Club in Herculaneum. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Feb. 25, 1958, in Festus, he was the son of the late Shirlie (Jantti) and Robert H. Ogden.
myleaderpaper.com
Darlene M. Landers, 72, High Ridge
Darlene M. Landers, 72, of High Ridge died Aug. 30, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Landers loved caring for others and spending time with friends and family, especially her children, grandchildren and siblings. She also eating sweet treats, dancing, reading and watching crime shows. She was always the life of the party. Born Oct. 6, 1949, in Hardinsburg, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Frances (Mattingly) and James Henning.
myleaderpaper.com
Jarrett Johnson, 24, Las Vegas, formerly of Festus
Jarrett Johnson, 24, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Festus, died Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mr. Johnson played football at both Hillsboro and Festus high schools and went on to play at Lindenwood University in St. Charles. He was actively pursuing a career in the XFL. Born Dec. 19, 1997, in St. Louis, he was the son of Crystal (Brinkley) Martin and John J. Johnson.
myleaderpaper.com
Shirley Ann Birks, 91, Festus
Shirley Ann Birks, 91, of Festus died Aug. 31, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Birks was born March 10, 1931, in Crystal City, the daughter of the late Thelma Evelyn (Propst) and Edgar Lacy Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband: Glen Ray Birks. She is survived by...
myleaderpaper.com
Roy Lee Lewis Jr, 76, Anaheim, Calif., formerly of De Soto
Roy Lee Lewis Jr, 76, of Anaheim, Calif., formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 14, 2021, in Broomfield, Colo. Mr. Lewis’ life revolved around helping and serving others. A 1963 graduate of De Soto High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a double master’s degree from Chapman University in California. He spent more than 46 years as an educator, mentor and coach in Anaheim, Calif. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed spending time with his family. Born April 29, 1945, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Doris J. (Vance) Mahn, Roy Lee Lewis Sr and Edward J. Mahn Sr. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Bernardine Lewis.
myleaderpaper.com
Connie Gail Reynolds, 62, De Soto
Connie Gail Reynolds, 62, of De Soto died Aug. 23, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Reynolds was the former owner of two successful businesses. She was a Christian and was disabled. Born Feb. 21, 1960, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Lillian (Beers) and Ellis Midgett.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash in Pevely
A St. Louis man was injured Tuesday, Aug. 30, in a one-car accident on I-55 south of Hwy. Z in Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:20 a.m., Logan M. Declue, 28, of St. Louis was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang south on the interstate and while overtaking another vehicle, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, struck the inside guardrail and then crossed over both lanes and struck the outside guardrail before overturning down an embankment, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man and Wentzville woman hurt in crash west of Arnold
An Arnold man and a Wentzville woman were injured in a four-vehicle accident Monday, Aug. 29, at Old Hwy. 21 and Lions Den Road west of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:50 p.m., Aniston J. Boxx, 18, of Arnold was in a westbound 2007 Dodge Caliber and...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Charles man dies in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro
A St. Charles man died Wednesday, Aug. 31, in a motorcycle crash at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:14 p.m., Steven M. Hankins, 34, of Hillsboro was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway and while turning left onto Pioneer Road, he allegedly pulled into the path of an eastbound 1998 Harley-Davidson XLH 1200 that Wyatt M. Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles was riding, and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, boy hurt in crash near Arnold
A Fenton man and boy were injured Sunday, Aug. 28, in an accident at Romaine Creek Road and Caleb Crossing north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:20 p.m., Kevin D. Strange, 62, of Fenton was driving a westbound 2007 Toyota Yaris when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and then a tree, the report said.
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Sept. 1-8
Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Arts and crafts, 10-11:30 a.m., Quad Cities Senior Center, 221 Bailey Road, Crystal City. Call 636-937-8333. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Mob violence in St. Louis
Vintage KSDK takes a look back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From 1980-1981, organized crime families were at war, and mob violence shook our city.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man in critical condition after crash west of De Soto
A Hillsboro man was seriously injured today, Sept. 1, in a one-car accident on Hwy. H west of Maness Road west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:45 a.m., Paul W. Crane, 47, of Hillsboro was driving a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata west on the highway, ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole guy-wire and overturned, the report said.
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Fire chief gets the boot
Festus Fire Chief Travis Wood was fired Monday, Aug. 29, after just more than five months in the job, city officials reported. “Mayor (Sam) Richards terminated (Wood’s) employment with the city of Festus this morning,” City Administrator Greg Camp said that day. He would not release any other...
