Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
WYFF4.com
Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Greenwood, lottery officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Upstate lottery player can now cash in on a big win after lucky numbers came up in a South Carolina Education Lottery game. A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Stop-A-Minit #21 at 590 Highway 72 Bypass West, in Greenwood. The ticket...
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
thecomeback.com
South Carolina’s rooster mascot changes name again
For the second time this week, the South Carolina Gamecocks have announced that their live rooster mascot has a new name, and somehow, they’ve ended up back right where they started. Back in early August, reports trickled out that the school might have to change the name of their...
Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
Lexington County property for sale in floodway concerns residents in Pineglen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in the Pineglen neighborhood of Lexington County tell News 19 they love the peace and quiet they have being backed up next to Kinley Creek and the nature that comes with it. Mandy Clark, one of these residents, has lived in the area for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina Athletics launches Gamecocks+ streaming service
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Just in time for football season, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department is giving fans the inside scoop on all things Gamecocks sports. Gamecocks+, an all-new, subscription-based streaming platform launched on Sept. 1, is available to all current Gamecock Club members at no additional cost. In addition to Gamecocks news and […]
WXII 12
Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday. “It’s always exciting looking forward to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Former Clarendon County Superintendent passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The former Superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two, Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away. Her death was announced by the Clarendon County School District on a Facebook post. Wilder is known as the first Black female superintendent in the state of South...
The Post and Courier
Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast
COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
tigerdroppings.com
South Carolina State's Fake Punt Went Terribly Wrong Last Night
South Carolina State was set to punt back to Central Florida on 4th and 19 during the first quarter of their matchup last night, until the punter took the ball and started running. And then this happened... (The Spun)
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
“Sir Big Spur” is back: University of South Carolina keeps name of live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Just kidding… the University of South Carolina has again changed the name of its live mascot… back to its original name. The name, “Sir Big Spur,” was changed to “The General” earlier this week. A name the school felt was more reflective of how the athletics department became known as the […]
Hey North Carolina! Here’s what you need to know about Circle K’s 40-cent gas discount
Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for 3 hours, 1 day only.
wach.com
Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking for a couple suspected of stealing a credit card and buying hundreds of dollars of merchandise. The duo, police say, stole a credit card on August 22 and made several fraudulent purchases, including a $550 purchase at a Walmart. They were...
moderncampground.com
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort Ready for Football
Big Rig Friendly RV Resort (South Carolina) is ready for the football kickoff and is already getting a lot of bookings, the RV resort shared in a press release. The park is located in West Columbia at 336 Gardner’s Terrace Road, approximately one mile from the State Farmers Market.
Comments / 0