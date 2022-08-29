Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to stores this week

If you are a fan of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, your long wait for it is over.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL if you are cool, is back. Starbucks announced Monday that the drink will return to stores on Tuesday.

The drink, which can be ordered hot or cold, is a combination of espresso, steamed milk, pumpkin and spices. This will be the 19th year Pumpkin Spice Latte has been on Starbucks’ menu.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato is back for its second year, the company said. It combines oat milk and Starbucks Blonde espresso, apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, and a spiced apple drizzle.

