ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keith L. Williams talks ‘Secret Headquarters’ and says being an actor is ‘everything he imagined and more’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDae8_0hZfmH7700

Keith L. Williams talked about becoming an actor and shared what he loves about his job. He said that on top of all the cool things he gets to do like travel, go on set and meet new people, he really likes being able to embody different characters.

Keith shared details about his newest movie “Secret Headquarters,” which has a star-studded cast, including Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams. “Secret Headquarters” just set a new record as the most-watched original film on Paramount+, based on its first seven days’ performance.

Keith also said he has already booked his next gig and is currently working with some other streaming platforms on upcoming projects.

“Secret Headquarters” is streaming now on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 29, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘Black Lightning’ actress Charlbi Dean dead at 32

South African actress Charlbi Dean died on Monday. According to Variety, the 32-year-old passed away in New York from an unexpected illness. The up-and-coming star was recently in the 2022 Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” She starred in the film opposite of Woody Harrelson. She also starred in The CW hit “Black Lightning, which […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Andrea Savage talks about the ‘nice hug of a movie,’ ‘Look Both Ways’

Andrea Savage has been a successful actress in shows like “Veep” and her semi-autobiographical sitcom “I’m Sorry.” She created and starred in “I’m Sorry,” but it ended up getting axed during the pandemic, like many others. However, before that happened, the show was praised for its nuanced mom portrayal. The actress said that they had […]
MOVIES
KTLA

‘One of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with’: former San Bernardino deputy gets 14 years in massive fraud scheme

A former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday for using his law enforcement experience to defraud investors out of millions. Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was also ordered to pay $7. 6 million in restitution by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who called Burnell “one […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Jesse Williams
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Umma’s Fivel Stewart To Exec Produce & Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Wake’; ‘The Flash’ Star Danielle Nicolet Set For Indie ‘The Life Of Me’

EXCLUSIVE: Fivel Stewart (Umma) will exec produce and star in the horror-thriller Wake, from directors Tom Arizmendi and Austin Parks Stewart. In the film written by Elizabeth H. Vu, a struggling actress, desperate for a lead role in a Hollywood remake, tracks down the lead of the original film, who’s now a mysterious recluse. Strange occurrences quickly turn the meeting into a nightmare. Stewart’s fellow producers on the project are Daniel Blake Smith, Teddy Van Gough and Sam Logan. Stewart played Izzy on Netflix’s hit series Atypical, more recently starring opposite Sandra Oh in the Sam Raimi-produced supernatural horror film Umma, as well...
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Paramount#Nexstar Media Inc
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
KTLA

Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet

A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
HEMET, CA
Variety

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer to Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Special

ABC has enlisted celebrity assistance from Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer as they come together to celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in the upcoming special, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” The one-night-only celebration honoring the life and legacy of the famed producer features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday. “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having...
MUSIC
KTLA

2 dead, children rescued after shooting in Westlake

Police rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night. The incident began with a dispute inside the Paseo at Californian apartments on West 6th Street near South Bonnie Brae Street and ended with a shooting in the parking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Jennifer Grey Speaks Out About Patrick Swayze, ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel

Sure, we all know that “nobody puts Baby in the corner.” But can anyone step into the dancing shoes of the legendary Patrick Swayze? Well, says Jennifer Grey, Swayze’s costar in the iconic dance flick, Dirty Dancing this is not a viable option. In fact, the star says, developing the much-anticipated Dirty Dancing sequel is a “tricky” task without the late actor who portrayed the tough dancer with a heart of gold, Johnny Castle.
THEATER & DANCE
KTLA

These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Comedian Jeff Ross roasts Sam Rubin- and he wasn’t even here!

Comedian Jeff Ross is the “Master of Roasts” and he didn’t hold back when he realized Sam Rubin was absent from the KTLA 5 Morning News. “Where’s Sam? Is he back at journalism school finally?” Ross joked with our morning team. When KTLA’s Samantha Cortese revealed Sam was on a shoot at Disneyland, the burns […]
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

KTLA

70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy