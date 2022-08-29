ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Em1tch
4d ago

How can you complain about a man calling for excellence on and off the field? Maybe there are some ppl who just don't want to see certain kids do better. No other explanation.

Hadron
3d ago

I am a huge fan of Coach Deion. I imagine there are aspects from his younger days that he wishes he could take back, like most of us. However, his ability to now inspire young men to operate at their best on, and off, the field is very admirable. Any man who says he didn't have any missteps from his younger years is simply not mature enough yet to understand he hasn't grown. I love what he's doing.

WhyYouWant2No
3d ago

Coaching just like he played football......He's doing it his way. You always go with what works. He even made his opponents look good....or they were embarrassed. He will make all his players better. Coach Prime is the high price spread of the bread. Lives it...shows it...and shares it.

