ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

More private hangers coming to Clyde Ice Field

SPEARFISH — With the completion of a taxi lane extension on its eastern end, Clyde Ice Field at the Black Hills Airport is seeing an uptick in private hangers coming in. “They’re all privately owned but they’re on leased ground that they lease from the city,” Jilek said.”(That’s) typically a pretty big commitment from an owner’s standpoint.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade County contracts new wage study

STURGIS — Much has changed in the work world since Meade County last did a wage study of county employees five years ago. The changing work world surfaced following the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees are at a premium and are demanding more wages and benefits from employers.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Government
City
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
Education
Lead, SD
Government
City
Deadwood, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Area bridges slated for repair, study

BELLE FOURCHE — Nine area bridges received funding for removal, replacement, or further study in Butte and Meade counties. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the funding Monday.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Area golfers compete at Black Hills Challenge Cup

BELLE FOURCHE — Boys’ high school golfers from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown entered the field at Tuesday’s Black Hills Challenge Cup, held at the Belle Fourche Country Club. This event was originally described as the Belle Fourche Ryder Cup, but Broncs’ head golf coach Bill...
SPEARFISH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#K12#The Board Of Education
Black Hills Pioneer

Dog Days set for Sept. 6

SPEARFISH –Well-behaved dogs of all shapes and sizes, accompanied by their owners, are welcome to Dog Days in the pools from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 6, at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center. The pools are open for the pooches to swim, chase tennis balls, and enjoy some time...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Golddigger volleyball team falls at home

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Hot Springs, Tuesday evening, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. The home standing Golddiggers won the first game 25-22. Hot Springs captured the next three games by scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-23 to secure the match victory.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU women’s soccer battles to a 1-1 tie

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University posted a 1-1 tie with Minot State in a nonconference women’s soccer game played Monday afternoon at Ronnie Theisz Field. “We definitely were at our best today,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Driver of truck that hit Sturgis home may have fallen asleep

STURGIS — The driver of a semitruck that struck a house in Sturgis Aug. 10, told law enforcement she may have fallen asleep at the wheel. In the accident report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Trooper James Linn said initially the driver of the vehicle told him she swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Black Hills Pioneer

Hwy. 85 fire likely caused by weekend lightning strike

SPEARFISH – A three-acre fire, which broke out along Highway 85 Tuesday, was likely caused by prolonged smoldering of a power pole that had been struck by lightning during the past weekend’s storms. “There was the storm on Friday and then maybe some more lightning that had gone...
SPEARFISH, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy