Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Third wall at Spearfish Veterans Monument in place
SPEARFISH — The third black granite wall has been set in place at the Spearfish Veterans Monument. The wall was installed Wednesday.
Black Hills Pioneer
More private hangers coming to Clyde Ice Field
SPEARFISH — With the completion of a taxi lane extension on its eastern end, Clyde Ice Field at the Black Hills Airport is seeing an uptick in private hangers coming in. “They’re all privately owned but they’re on leased ground that they lease from the city,” Jilek said.”(That’s) typically a pretty big commitment from an owner’s standpoint.
Black Hills Pioneer
City encourages community involvement with installation of new rec path signage
SPEARFISH – As part of the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant to make improvements along its rec path, the city of Spearfish invites community members to volunteer days on Sept. 8 and 22 to help assemble the wayfinding signs that will guide path users along the way. “We now...
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade County contracts new wage study
STURGIS — Much has changed in the work world since Meade County last did a wage study of county employees five years ago. The changing work world surfaced following the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees are at a premium and are demanding more wages and benefits from employers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade County medical marijuana expansion fails Ambulance district boundary change approved
STURGIS — By a nearly two to one margin, voters in Meade County defeated an attempt to expand the number of medical marijuana licenses issued by the county. Unofficial totals show 1,426 people voted against expanding the number of licenses and 719 voted for it.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ellsworth Development Authority working to find solutions for pipeline project
STURGIS – Officials with the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority are working hard to answer the barrage of questions surrounding a water pipeline project in Meade County they are spearheading, the group’s managing director said. Glen Kane said the Development Authority is doing its best to be transparent...
Black Hills Pioneer
Area bridges slated for repair, study
BELLE FOURCHE — Nine area bridges received funding for removal, replacement, or further study in Butte and Meade counties. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the funding Monday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Area golfers compete at Black Hills Challenge Cup
BELLE FOURCHE — Boys’ high school golfers from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown entered the field at Tuesday’s Black Hills Challenge Cup, held at the Belle Fourche Country Club. This event was originally described as the Belle Fourche Ryder Cup, but Broncs’ head golf coach Bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Hills Pioneer
Dog Days set for Sept. 6
SPEARFISH –Well-behaved dogs of all shapes and sizes, accompanied by their owners, are welcome to Dog Days in the pools from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 6, at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center. The pools are open for the pooches to swim, chase tennis balls, and enjoy some time...
Black Hills Pioneer
Golddigger volleyball team falls at home
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Hot Springs, Tuesday evening, at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. The home standing Golddiggers won the first game 25-22. Hot Springs captured the next three games by scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-23 to secure the match victory.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU women’s soccer battles to a 1-1 tie
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University posted a 1-1 tie with Minot State in a nonconference women’s soccer game played Monday afternoon at Ronnie Theisz Field. “We definitely were at our best today,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said.
Black Hills Pioneer
Driver of truck that hit Sturgis home may have fallen asleep
STURGIS — The driver of a semitruck that struck a house in Sturgis Aug. 10, told law enforcement she may have fallen asleep at the wheel. In the accident report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Trooper James Linn said initially the driver of the vehicle told him she swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Hills Pioneer
Hwy. 85 fire likely caused by weekend lightning strike
SPEARFISH – A three-acre fire, which broke out along Highway 85 Tuesday, was likely caused by prolonged smoldering of a power pole that had been struck by lightning during the past weekend’s storms. “There was the storm on Friday and then maybe some more lightning that had gone...
Comments / 0