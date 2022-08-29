Read full article on original website
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise since 2019, with majority of arrests involving juveniles
Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., continue to rise since 2019, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show. On Sunday evening, two juvenile suspects made Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. the latest of more than 300 victims impacted by carjackings far this year after they shot and wounded the football player on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.
Police arrest teenager after double shooting outside DC charter school
Police arrested a 15-year-old student after he shot two teenagers outside a public charter school in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, prompting the building to go under lockdown.
Washington Examiner
DC's soft-handed approach to juvenile carjackings has made the problem worse
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking on Sunday. It was a stark reminder that carjacking has been shrugged off in Washington, D.C., as a prank that children play. Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. Fortunately, his injuries are non-life-threatening. Unfortunately,...
Washington Examiner
Maryland woman runs down boyfriend in car, killing him: Police
A Maryland woman was taken into custody on Saturday after she allegedly mowed her boyfriend down with her car, killing him, authorities said. Udele Burno, 38, intentionally ran down 40-year-old Shamatto Clark outside a Brandywine, Maryland, home, roughly 22 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., according to a report. Police arrived...
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
Teenage girl is arrested after making threats on social media to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home
A female high school student has been arrested after making violent online threats to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home. On Saturday around 6pm, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received notification of the threats that were made on social media regarding Walkersville High School and the teacher's house.
Washington Fisherman Has Terrifying Staredown, Then Charges, A Mountain Lion: “I’m Prepared To Die”
Talk about a life or death situation. According to Kiro 7, Washington’s Bart Brown saw his life flash before his eyes after coming face to face with a mountain lion at the in Port Angeles, Washington. Brown was walking back from his favorite fishing hole when he noticed the...
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia."As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo's case, as he would first have to be granted parole in...
Essence
'This Is Terrorism': Howard University Students Forced To Evacuate After Back- To-Back Bomb Threats
There have been eight bomb threats made against the university since January. Bomb threats forced Howard University students to evacuate the school’s campus twice in 48 hours last week, just as they returned to school to start the fall semester. The two bomb threats come just months after the...
Colorado judge suspended 30 days without pay for pointing AR-15-style rifle at stepson
A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15-style rifle at his stepson last year was censured by the state’s Supreme Court and suspended for 30 days without pay — a rare case of public discipline for state judges. District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to...
FOXBusiness
Uber driver shot at during attempted Washington, DC carjacking: report
An Uber driver says he was shot at late Monday night during an attempted carjacking involving four people who appeared to be juveniles, a report says. One suspect is now in custody following the incident that allegedly unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, in the southeastern part of the city, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Youngkin blasts 'progressives' in Fairfax schools for ignoring parental rights
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted administrators in Fairfax County Public Schools for what he said were violations of parental rights. At a "Back to School" rally in Fairfax County with several Virginia GOP congressional candidates on Wednesday, Youngkin offered scathing criticism of the county's school district for pushing several policies allowing students to choose a different gender identity at school without parental notification or consent.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody after veterinarian is shot in South Baltimore animal hospital
A South Baltimore veterinarian was shot and injured after an argument with his brother inside an animal hospital Monday morning, according to eyewitnesses, resulting in a standoff with police and the lockdown of a nearby school before the shooter was taken into custody. Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the Light Street Animal Hospital at 1601 Light St. Several employees there alleged ...
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
People
Natalie Portman TV Series Paused After Alleged Extortion Threats by Baltimore Locals Who 'Brandished a Gun'
Natalie Portman's latest project hit a scary roadblock over the weekend. The 41-year-old actress is currently starring in upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, but filming in Baltimore was halted on Friday after local residents described by The Baltimore Banner as drug dealers threatened producers on set around 4 p.m. and pulled out a gun before demanding $50,000, according to a police statement received by the outlet.
The Verge
Virginia judge shuts down demand to ban book sales to minors
A Virginia judge has dismissed an unusual case that could have banned selling two books to children in the state. Following a hearing on Tuesday, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Pamela Baskervill found that Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer: A Memoir and Sarah Maas’ A Court of Mist and Fury failed to meet the standard for obscenity under Virginia law — and, more consequentially, that the obscenity law itself was unconstitutional.
