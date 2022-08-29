Read full article on original website
Mrs. Earleen Tidwell Reese
Mrs. Earleen Tidwell Reese age 93 of Cedar Bluff passed away Tuesday August 30th at her residence. First Methodist Church with Rev. Will Ethridge and Rev. Dr. George Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Howell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM at the church.
atmorenews.com
Stewarts celebrate 70 years of marriage
Leon and Donna Stewart will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2022. They were married on September 5, 1952 in the Bride’s home church in Piedmont, Virginia. Their formula for a happy marriage has always included devotion to God first, and to each other second. This union has proven to be a blessing to so many people! During the course of their 70-year ministry, they have had the honor to visit every state and over 60 countries.
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourning
Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?
Weekend Dispute Turns Deadly in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – On Sunday between 9:00 and 9:30PM the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Choccolocco Rd. to investigate a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival deputies located Mark Alexander Jones, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders started life saving procedures and transported Jones to RMC where he succumbed to his wounds.
Man and woman charged with murder in domestic slaying of 25-year-old in east Alabama
A man and a woman are now charged with murder in the August shooting death of an east Alabama man. Justin Racca, 25, and Ashley Duggan, also 25, are charged in the Aug. 21 slaying of 25-year-old Trenton John Medders. Racca was previously charged with manslaughter, but now his charge has been upgraded, Jacksonville police announced Thursday.
weisradio.com
LEESBURG DAY SET
The Leesburg Town Council has set September 10th as the Annual Leesburg Day. The opening ceremonies will be at 9AM under the Pavilion at the Town Park. This year will bring a large array of vendors with arts and crafts, a wide selection of food, inflatables for the children, a petting zoo, train ride, vintage automobiles and tractors.
gadsdenmessenger.com
People of Etowah – Craig Ford
I was born and raised in Gadsden. I grew up in East Gadsden, three blocks from Gadsden State Community College. I was born at the old Baptist Hospital which is now Gadsden Regional Medical Center. What is your occupation?. I own and operate Ford Insurance Agency and The New Messenger...
Additional Charges and New Arrest in Jacksonville Homicide
Jacksonville, AL – There have been new developments in the homicide of victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, that occurred in Jacksonville on August 21, 2022 [see original story]. Investigators have been reviewing the evidence collected at the scene as well as multiple interviews with witnesses. During this review, Chief Marcus Wood explained, “This is a very complex and fluid investigation where our investigators are looking over statements and reviewing evidence. We have been able to find inconsistencies with some of the statements that have led to where we currently are.”
weisradio.com
One Hurt in County Road 126 Wreck Overnight
One person was transported for treatment of unspecified injuries, following a single-vehicle accident occurring in Cherokee County overnight. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the mishap took place at 1:10am around a mile from the Alabama/Georgia line on County Road 126, as the female driver of the 2007 Chevy Suburban involved failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and then struck a tree. No additional information was available regarding the extent of her injuries.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, September 2nd
Robert Ellinger, age 43 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/Expired License;. Sandy Wilson, age 45 of Summerville, Georgia – Public Intoxication;. Sirlester Houston, age 53 of Centre – FTA/UPOCS, UPODP, UPOM 2nd and VPL;. Angela Sims, age 49 of Guntersville – Probation Violation;. Jamey Helms, age 45...
weisradio.com
Drunk Driver Crashes into the Old Strand Restaurant Building in Fort Payne
A drunk driver crashed his Chevy pickup into the side of a building in downtown Fort Payne last Wednesday (August 24th), causing extensive damage. The subject was soon caught and placed under arrest in Rainsville. Lucas Clay Posey, age 27, a resident of Rainsville, was charged with Driving under the influence, Resisting Arrest and with two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Posey was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center just prior to 6:00pm, and released the following morning (Thursday) at 11:15 on $5,500 bond.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3
The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
Codes and Ciphers in Anniston
Anniston, AL – If you can unlock the code on Sunday, September 4th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Berman Museum will hold a Codes and Ciphers class. Morse, Enigma, Pigpen, Book, Steganography, Jefferson – what do all of these things have in common? They are all types of codes or ciphers. Join the Educational Interpreters each Sunday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to learn about different codes and ciphers used throughout history. Then, spend some time writing and deciphering messages.
Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WAFF
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
Non-profit ministry to open men’s recovery house in Rainsville
Help is on the way for people struggling with addiction in northeast Alabama.
Grand Opening Event for Buddy's Home Furnishings in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On September 2nd and 3rd. Come by during regular business hours. This event is by Buddy’s Home Furnishings located at 43 Elm St, Oxford, AL 36203. Join them this weekend, September 2nd & 3rd, for the Grand Opening event at Buddy’s in Oxford, Alabama. You could win 1 of 12 prizes they are giving away on top of our incredible deals! They can’t wait to see you. Buddy’s Home Furnishings is the largest independent home furnishings rent-to-own company.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, August 31st
Janice Henson, age 59 of Centre – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Kameron Jimmerson, age 24 of Centre – Failure to Appear/Speeding. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a...
Birmingham Estate Sales LLC Three Day Anniston Event
Anniston, AL – Come shopping with Birmingham Estate Sales LLC at this wonderful estate sale!! They have something for everyone and it ALL MUST GO by Saturday!!. Please contact realtor Teri Acker at 256.310.2054 for more information on this fabulous property!
