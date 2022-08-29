ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Remembering Hurricane Katrina on its 17th anniversary

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6R6P_0hZflJqM00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 29, the Hip Hop Caucus and New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Foundation held a Hurricane Katrina healing ceremony and rally in remembrance of the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A second line rallied from the Lower 9th ward to Hunters Field on Monday morning. Following the parade, a concert was held.

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the Gulf Coast and caused mass destruction in the city of New Orleans after the levees failed. The Category 5 Atlantic hurricane killed thousands of people. According to the National Weather Service , Katrina was one of the most devastating natural disasters in United States history.

On the same day, in 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Lower Lafourche Parish near Port Fourchon just before noon. The Category 4 Hurricane caused catastrophic damage from wind and storm surges mainly in the Dulac, Montegut, and Grand Isle areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate. A record-tying inactive August is drawing to a close and no storms have formed, even though it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Dulac, LA
City
Grand Isle, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New restaurant overcomes odds during Ida recovery

LULING — When SANTOS celebrated its grand opening on August 20, 2021, restaurant owners Buddy Boe and Natasha Clement had no idea Hurricane Ida would brew in the Gulf of Mexico just five days later. The entire region was knocked to its knees on August 29, after only four...
LULING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Nexstar Media Inc
L'Observateur

Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy

COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
COVINGTON, LA
verylocal.com

Labor Day events in New Orleans

The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NWS
thelouisianaweekend.com

2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Celeste Roger to reign as 2022 Rougarou Queen

The Rougarou Fest announced the festival’s 2022 Rougarou Queen as Celeste Roger!. Celeste Leah Roger was born and raised in Houma, La. She spent her childhood watching her father sketch, paint, design and carve props for the local Mardi Gras krewes. Watching her father’s creativity and thoughts come to life and roll down the streets of Houma inspired Celeste and kick started her passion for arts and crafts. Today she uses that passion for the arts daily as part of her therapy sessions as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Start Community Health Center where she provides behavioral health counseling to children and adolescents. Celeste received her Bachelor of Science degree from Nicholls State University and Master of Social Worker degree from Tulane University. She has been practicing in the mental health field since 2002.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar

The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Rising Pearl River floods St. Tammany subdivision

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After torrential rain in the East, the Pearl River continues to rise and is creeping into a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood. As drivers approach the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive in the River Gardens subdivision in rural Slidell, the road disappears; it is under water, making the homes along […]
SLIDELL, LA
whereyat.com

Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love

New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy