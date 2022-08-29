ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Found Dead at Bus Stop Near College of the Desert

(CNS) – A man was found dead Thursday at a bus stop near College of the Desert. Palm Desert Station deputies responded to a bus stop on Monterey Avenue by Fred Waring Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday to a possible death investigation, Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

CHP’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Crackdown Starts Friday

(CNS) – California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up operations on highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as part of the agency’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign. The “maximum enforcement period” will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come

Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet

A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
HEMET, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Scheduled Power Outages Amid Heat Wave, Where and Tips to Prepare

Southern California Edison (SCE) has more than 1,300 scheduled maintenance outages during this heat wave and many of their customers are uneasy. These planned outages are scheduled to happen overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Even then, temperatures are still in the triple digits in the early morning hours.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare

As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
ENVIRONMENT
railfan.com

Santa Fe 3751 Returns to the Main Line in September

LOS ANGELES — Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway 4-8-4 3751 will hit the main line for the first time since 2017 later this month when it visits Fullerton, Calif., to attend Amtrak’s Track Safety Community Event, taking place on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th, at the Fullerton Transportation Center.
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA

