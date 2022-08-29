Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Found Dead at Bus Stop Near College of the Desert
(CNS) – A man was found dead Thursday at a bus stop near College of the Desert. Palm Desert Station deputies responded to a bus stop on Monterey Avenue by Fred Waring Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday to a possible death investigation, Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service.
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Crackdown Starts Friday
(CNS) – California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up operations on highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as part of the agency’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign. The “maximum enforcement period” will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday...
NBC San Diego
Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come
Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hikers warned of danger near popular waterfall site in San Bernardino Mountains
Southern Californians who are heading to the San Bernardino Mountains for relief from the heat wave are being warned to stay away from a dangerous spot at Forest Falls.
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Scheduled Power Outages Amid Heat Wave, Where and Tips to Prepare
Southern California Edison (SCE) has more than 1,300 scheduled maintenance outages during this heat wave and many of their customers are uneasy. These planned outages are scheduled to happen overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Even then, temperatures are still in the triple digits in the early morning hours.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare
As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
railfan.com
Santa Fe 3751 Returns to the Main Line in September
LOS ANGELES — Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway 4-8-4 3751 will hit the main line for the first time since 2017 later this month when it visits Fullerton, Calif., to attend Amtrak’s Track Safety Community Event, taking place on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th, at the Fullerton Transportation Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Power Warnings Issued as Southern California Bakes Under Heat Wave
Southern California will continue to bake under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings Wednesday across all of San Diego County. “An excessive heat warning has been issued for the entire forecast area from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8...
Inland Empire family business tries to save store by settling long-running dispute with city hall
A family business serving rural communities in the Inland Empire for more than two decades is trying to save their tack and feed store by settling a long-running dispute with City Hall.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed When Tesla Crashes in Front of House on Palos Verdes Peninsula
A driver behind the wheel of a Tesla SUV was killed late Tuesday morning after crashing in front of a home on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunnyridge Road in Rolling Hills. The driver, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.
Comments / 0