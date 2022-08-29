Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.

