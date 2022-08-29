Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Pickett K-8 No Longer Allowing Trailers In Drop Off Areas After Accident
An accident at the Pickett County K-8 School has caused trailers to no longer be allowed in the student drop off/ pick up line. Director of Schools Diane Elder said a school resource officer was clipped by a trailer carried by a truck earlier this week. “Our SRO was directing...
Dashcam video of Wilson County police pursuit with vehicle carrying endangered baby released
The two-month-old baby was missing out of White County which prompted the Endangered Child Alert Tuesday night.
newstalk941.com
Sheriff Farris Said “Excellent Response” To CHS False Threat
Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said he has no complaints as to the response to a perceived threat at Cookeville High School Wednesday. Farris said the his office is always the lead response when it comes to school threats. ‘We’re the ones that have the school resource officers in the...
newstalk941.com
Final Paving To Begin For Intersection Improvement In Baxter
Paving to begin next week for TDOT’s intersection improvement project in Baxter. Community Relations Officer Rae-Anne Bradley said the final project would improve the safety of the Highway 70 and State Route 56 intersection. “The only remaining work once the paving is complete is to install the signal, some...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland County EMA Developing Emergency Communications App
Cumberland County EMA developing a new emergency services app. Director Travis Cole said the app will streamline all emergency communications, including weather bulletins, school closures, and road conditions. “I think it’s going to be beneficial and time will tell,” Cole said. “With it being a free download for iPhone and...
newstalk941.com
Algood Gains Required Permits To Bid Out Big Mac Drive Extension
Algood received the required state permits to move forward with its second Walmart entrance project. City Administrator Keith Morrison said this allows the city to move forward with bidding and finding a funding mechanism. “We had to apply for permits and make sure we weren’t causing any problems with wetlands,...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
newstalk941.com
Putnam School Board Approves Contractor For Upperman HS Addition
The Upperman High School addition will move forward after the Putnam County School Board awarded a bid for the project Thursday night. Architect Kim Chamberlin said the approved bid came in about $700,000 under budget. “We also have to get a testing company on board to be a part of...
bbbtv12.com
Kingston Police Department Asks for Help Identifying Subject
On 08/28/2022, at 0330 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department responded to the Animal Medical Center located at 1000 Ladd Landing BLVD in reference to an alarm call. Officers found the front glass door to the business was broken. Officers cleared and secured the scene. Detective Keith Kile and...
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
crossvillenews1st.com
UPDATE: COOKEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL LOCKDOWN LIFTED AND STUDENT CHARGED
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report. The district said CHS administration, school resource officers and law enforcement were on site. No one was allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown. According to the sheriff, a crisis center called law enforcement after an 18-year-old made suicidal threats in an online chat.
wnky.com
2 charged with manslaughter, 1 dead in drunk driving crash in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women are behind bars after a man died this morning following a crash involving drunk driving. The Scottsville Police Department responded to an injury accident on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31-E and KY 100. A 2017 Nissan...
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
newstalk941.com
New Friends Of The Jackson County Animals Group Making Headway
The new group Friends of the Jackson County Animals making progress toward becoming a certified non-profit. Director Mark Pack said the group has been recognized by the state as a non-profit and has received its tax number. He said they are expecting official 501c3 status in the next week or so.
newstalk941.com
Labor Day Boating Means Lower Water Levels
Labor Day marks the end of summer boating season for most, but it’s important to remain vigilant while celebrating this weekend. TWRA reports that Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021. TWRA Wildlife Officer Dustin Buttram:
newstalk941.com
Gainesboro Approves Acceptance Of $1.5M From County For Water Treatment Plant
Gainesboro Board of Aldermen approved accepting some $1.5 million of the county’s ARP funding Thursday night to use towards the new Water Treatment Plant. The new plant is estimated to cost some $10.5 million. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the aid will be a tremendous help in covering the cost of the project and that he’s grateful for the help.
newstalk941.com
UCHFH Merging With DeKalb Co Affiliate
The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity will soon add DeKalb County to its service area. Executive Director Pam Ealey said the DeKalb chapter was volunteer-ran for several years. Ealey said the affiliate has faced challenges keeping the mission going under that model. “At DeKalb many of them have been involved...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville High Student Facing Charges After False Report Of A Weapon On Campus
About an hour-long lockdown at Cookeville High School this afternoon after a student reported herself to the school system’s Crisis Hotline, saying she had a gun and planned to hurt herself and others. Director of Schools Corby King said the Crisis Counselor contacted Cookeville Police, who then contacted the...
Overton County News
White County Chief Deputy Clerk indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s Office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The investigation began...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Police Chief Says New PD On Wish List For New Administration
Sparta Police Chief Doug Goff said a new police department is a need in the next three to five years. Goff told the Board of Aldermen about the cramped facility during a work session after Alderman Jim Floyd asked about the department’s long-term plan. Goff said the department has outgrown the current facility.
