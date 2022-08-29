COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report. The district said CHS administration, school resource officers and law enforcement were on site. No one was allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown. According to the sheriff, a crisis center called law enforcement after an 18-year-old made suicidal threats in an online chat.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO