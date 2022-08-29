ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

natickreport.com

It’s lemonade season in Natick

I had the pleasure this past week of meeting Danny, a Kennedy Middle School 6th grader who has gotten into the lucrative lemonade business on Circular Avenue (between South Main Street and Cottage Street) in recent weeks. The young entrepreneur was selling a tasty citrus drink and offering water from...
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

First day of school in Natick—we stop by Johnson Elementary School

The last day of August was the first day of school for Natick kids who seemed to leave summer behind with hardly a backward glance as they hustled up the hill to Johnson Elementary School. With temperatures expected to rise into the mid-80s on day one, there wasn’t a fall...
NATICK, MA
City
Natick, MA
WCVB

Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
natickreport.com

Over 100 competitive kitties show up at The Verve in Natick

Usually when we really, really need a felines fix, we head over to Sherwood Plaza in Natick and see what the adorable residents at Kitty City are up to. Although that will always be a go-to outing for us, when we heard that over 100 cats representing 35 breeds were coming to The Verve as part of the New England Meow Outfit (NEMO) All Breed and Household Pet Cat Show, we were so there.
NATICK, MA
hot969boston.com

The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List

Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
BOSTON, MA
Andover Townsman

Grandson of Andover's Jim Rice a hulking college scholarship lineman

The message never leaves Colby Laursen-Rice’s mind. When life on or off the field as a scholarship college football player becomes too tough to handle, Laursen-Rice thinks of the message of hope and dedication from his hero, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and longtime Andover resident Jim Rice, his grandfather.
ANDOVER, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Natick (MA)

Near the heart of the MetroWest region, 10 miles west of Boston, Natick was settled in the mid-17th century by the Puritan missionary, John Eliot (1604-1690). Natick was one of a network of “praying towns” inhabited by converted indigenous Americans, and for decades the church here was led by a Native American pastor, Daniel Takawambait (1652-1716).
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school

Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Princess Diana’s donation to Boston lives on 25 years after her death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nonprofit is reflecting on a special donation tied to Princess Diana 25 years after her death, carrying on her legacy in the Bay State. David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, is grateful for the generosity. The nonprofit is a nutrition program for people struggling with chronic illnesses who are struggling to feed themselves or their families. They feed almost 2,500 people daily.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday

Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Developers propose 40B housing project on Main Street in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – A nearly 200-unit, development may be coming to Shrewsbury. KIG Real Estate Advisors presented their plans for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street to the Board of Selectmen on Aug. 23. The developers are proposing to construct the project as a “friendly 40B,” meaning...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
natickreport.com

Natick Business Buzz: Verizon getting a special invite; Conscious Beauty Collective opening at Natick Mall; Thanks Call and Haul

Our round-up of the latest Natick, Mass., business news:. The Natick Select Board on Aug. 24 once again (just before the 2-hour mark of the Natick Pegasus recording) took up our long municipal nightmare, otherwise known as the South Main Street roadway and construction project that’s been ongoing for the past couple of years. (This topic was also touched upon about 24 minutes into the June 16 Select Board meeting.)
NATICK, MA

