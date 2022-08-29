These days, camper conversions, roof-top mounted tents, and full-blown campers and motorhomes are all the rage as more and more people are looking to get out and explore the world. However, this trend is nothing new, as RVs have been a thing for well over a century, at the very least. In fact, what is believed to be the very first RV ever built and perhaps the last of its kind – this 1914 Ford Model T motorhome – is still around and kicking, and it’s going up for grabs at Bonham’s upcoming auction at the National Motor Museum in the village of Beaulieu, which is located in the UK.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO