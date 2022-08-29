Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Australian Ford F-150 Debut Remains On Track For 2023
For some time, a variety of third-party companies have been importing the Ford F-150 into Australia and converting those pickups to right-hand drive. These unofficial Ford F-150 imports have become so popular that customers were previously facing wait times of up to a year to take delivery, which is likely part of what prompted FoMoCo to announce back in March that it would begin exporting the Ford F-150 to Australia in 2023. With so many delays recently stemming from various supply chain constraints, many have been wondering if this launch would also be delayed, but CarExpert is reporting that things remain on track for the full-size pickup to arrive next year as expected.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Ranger AEB System Rated Basic For Night Time Performance
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is in the midst of making a number of changes to its testing protocols as it aims to improve its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standards and begin assigning official ratings to partially autonomous systems like BlueCruise. This has led to many models performing poorly on revised IIHS tests recently, but that isn’t true of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which received a top ranking of “superior” for the performance of its AEB system at night recently. However, a number of other Blue Oval products including the 2022 Ford Explorer crossover and the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup didn’t fare quite well after being assigned the lowest rating of “basic,” a category the 2022 Ford Ranger also falls in.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Rival Ram ProMaster City Also Canceled
Shortly after ditching the 2.5L I-4 engine, leaving the the 2.0L I-4 as its sole powertrain choice, the 2023 Ford Transit Connect was canceled for the U.S. market after FoMoCo reportedly planned to build the next-gen version on the Ford C2 platform at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick. The Transit Connect will live on in Europe as a rebadged Volkswagen product, but it seems as if it isn’t the only small van facing cancellation in North America, as it’s also being joined by the Ram ProMaster City, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Wildtrak, Limited Order Banks Open Up For Europe
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger launched in select markets this past spring, but the mid-size pickup will expand its reach tremendously in the coming months to other parts of the world. The new Ranger recently launched in six additional Asian countries, though it will eventually be exported to a total of 40 as production ramps up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa. The North American Ranger will continue to be built at the Michigan Assembly plant for that market, and is set to launch in 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported last month. Now next-gen Ford Ranger Wildtrak and Limited order banks have opened up in Europe, albeit on a limited basis.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
fordauthority.com
1914 Ford Model T Motorhome Up For Auction May Be Last Of Its Kind
These days, camper conversions, roof-top mounted tents, and full-blown campers and motorhomes are all the rage as more and more people are looking to get out and explore the world. However, this trend is nothing new, as RVs have been a thing for well over a century, at the very least. In fact, what is believed to be the very first RV ever built and perhaps the last of its kind – this 1914 Ford Model T motorhome – is still around and kicking, and it’s going up for grabs at Bonham’s upcoming auction at the National Motor Museum in the village of Beaulieu, which is located in the UK.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R In Iconic Silver: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed just last month following years of anticipation, speculation, rumors, and leaks. The big news, of course, is that this pickup is powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in this guise. However, there are some key visual differences that set the Ford F-150 Raptor R apart from its V6-powered brethren, as we can see in these real-world photos of an Iconic Silver pickup recently captured by Ford Authority spies.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Lincoln Aviator ICE Variants Will Likely Debut In 2025
As Ford Authority reported in May, the 2022 Lincoln Aviator was refreshed for the Chinese market with some new tech and improved seats, but in North American, the luxurious crossover is only receiving a few minor updates for the 2023 model year – including two new exterior colors, while standard seating on Reserve models changes to 10-way for the driver and 8-way for the passenger seat. Now, Automotive News is reporting that the next-generation Lincoln Aviator ICE variants will likely debut in 2025, which is interesting for one particular reason.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Highest Ranked SUV In 2022 China Initial Quality Study
While the Ford Explorer will carry on into the 2023 model year unchanged in North America, the crossover recently received a refresh for the Chinese market, where it’s also produced locally. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise given the fact that Ford is working to differentiate its vehicles in China to appeal to customers in that country. Now, that effort appears to be paying off, as the Ford Explorer was the highest-ranked SUV in the recently-released 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS), which also saw Changan Ford record a respectable sixth-place finish.
fordauthority.com
2015-2017 Ford Expedition Recalled Over Blower Motor Failure Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2015-2017 Ford Expedition SUVs over a blower motor failure issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front blower motor located behind the glove box may fail. The hazards: a front blower motor failure can increase the risk of a vehicle interior fire. Ford is...
fordauthority.com
2019 Ford Fusion Among Used Cars With Steepest Price Drops In 2022
The Ford Fusion may be discontinued, but it’s still racking up accolades, most recently being named one of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k by Consumer Reports, as well as one of the best five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy by the same consumer organization. The 2019 Ford Fusion, in particular, has been recognized for its tremendous value recently, with the Energi variant landing on Edmunds’ list of used cars with the largest price drop in 2022, and it was also joined by the Ford EcoSport in that regard. However, the non-electrified 2019 Ford Fusion also made the cut as a solid buy at the moment.
RideApart
Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection
Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Corsair Alaska Glacier Limited Edition Debuts For China
After eight years, Lincoln finally found its footing in China in 2021, appealing to younger buyers and outpacing U.S. sales for the very first time. Much of this can be attributed to a bevy of new products including the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Aviator and the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, the latter of which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. However, that trend continues with the recently-revealed Lincoln Navigator One, an ultra-luxurious variant of the already luxurious SUV, and now, the new Lincoln Corsair Alaska Glacier Limited Edition.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Drops Comfort/Technology Package
Entering its third model year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is also set to receive a few changes – most notably, some rather large price increases amid rising materials costs. In addition to gaining in terms of pricing and some new features and option packages, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is also set to lose at least one particular item – the Comfort/Technology Package, which was previously optional on 2022 Mustang Mach-E Select models.
fordauthority.com
New 2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Off GT Badge, Trunk: Video
With the S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an upcoming event dubbed “The Stampede” on September 14th, 2022, at the starting point of Woodward Avenue in Detroit, The Blue Oval has begun teasing the brand new pony car, most recently giving us a short sound clip of its V8 in action. Now, we’re getting our first official glimpse at the exterior of the 2024 Ford Mustang, though it’s a very small one – a closeup of the trunk and its new GT badge.
fordauthority.com
No Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers In August 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to have any Ford Transit Connect discount offers during August 2022. In fact, August marks the fourth consecutive month that The Blue Oval has not offered any discounts or incentives for the Transit Connect, starting with May, June and July. The lack of Ford...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Contest Launched Ahead Of Nascar Playoffs
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning launched to much fanfare and greater-than-expected demand, which means that many reservation holders are still waiting to take delivery of their all-electric pickup. Now, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning launch looms as it prepares to enter its second year of production with a few changes on the horizon. With interest in the F-150 Lightning remaining high and supply low, it will once again prove difficult to obtain one of the EV pickups, though one lucky person will win a Lariat-trimmed model courtesy of the new “What the Frunk?” contest hosted by NASCAR.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Cruiser Joins Dearborn Police Fleet
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has already proven to be a popular battery electric vehicle for some law enforcement fleets, despite the fact that an official pursuit rated model doesn’t exist yet. As Ford Authority previously reported, the EV joined the Repentigny Police Department in Quebec as the department’s first electric vehicle, thanks to modifications to bring it up to speed. More recently, the Mustang Mach-E was spotted serving as a vehicle for the FBI, sporting a special livery to denote its status as an FBI-owned vehicle. Now, the crossover EV will patrol the streets The Blue Oval’s hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, per Press & Guide.
