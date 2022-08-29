LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.

