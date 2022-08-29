Read full article on original website
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer
An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Florida teacher removed from class for allegedly striking student
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A Florida teacher has been removed from her classroom at Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud after a parent’s cellphone video appears to show the teacher hitting a student in the head. Parents are furious. "It’s scary!" said Brianna Blanton. She and her mother, Kathleen,...
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
No arrests, few details released month after 7 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday marked one month since a late-night shooting in downtown Orlando's entertainment district sent people running for cover away from the bars and restaurants. A total of seven people were hurt and survived. No one was killed. In the weeks following the shooting, few details have been...
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: Missing girl from Daytona Beach found in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach was canceled early Thursday morning after the girl and her mom were found safe in Jacksonville, Florida. The alert was issued Wednesday night, and canceled a couple of hours later.
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
Florida alligator handler has arm partially amputated following second attack in 9 years
VENUS, Fla. - An alligator handler in Florida had one of his arms partially amputated after being attacked by a gator – and it's the second time he's almost lost a limb in nine years!. Florida Gator Gardens, which is located about 125 miles southeast of Tampa, recently posted...
Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones
OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home.
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
Orlando Police Department announces passing of retired Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh
ORLANDO, Fla. - Retired Orlando Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh passed away on Sunday at the age of 80, the Orlando Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday. Walsh served the Orlando community with "courage, pride, and commitment" for 25 years before retiring in March 1988, according to the police department. Prior to his time as a police chief, Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in France during Vietnam, an online obituary stated.
'Don't come to school': Social media threat prompts law enforcement presence at Olympia High
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Extra security was seen at Olympia High School in Orange County on Wednesday after some parents say they saw threats online against the high school. A video circulating online shows a number of rifles and a pistol lined up in what appears to be a home along with a message that said "Don't come to school tomorrow." Some parents told FOX 35 they are keeping their kids home from school out of caution.
Snook season begins in Florida this week
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
