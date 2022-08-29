ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida teacher removed from class for allegedly striking student

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A Florida teacher has been removed from her classroom at Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud after a parent’s cellphone video appears to show the teacher hitting a student in the head. Parents are furious. "It’s scary!" said Brianna Blanton. She and her mother, Kathleen,...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout

ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
WATCH: Helicopter video shows chase, arrest of suspected armored truck thief in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. - New helicopter video shows the pursuit of a man suspected of robbing a Loomis armored truck at a Bank of America in Lake Mary on Thursday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted video of the chase and the arrest of the man, identified as 22-year-old Michael Jerome Virgil. They say he is suspected of stealing cash from the truck that was outside the Bank of America branch on Lake Mary Blvd.
LAKE MARY, FL
Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones

OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
OVIEDO, FL
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Police Department announces passing of retired Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh

ORLANDO, Fla. - Retired Orlando Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh passed away on Sunday at the age of 80, the Orlando Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday. Walsh served the Orlando community with "courage, pride, and commitment" for 25 years before retiring in March 1988, according to the police department. Prior to his time as a police chief, Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in France during Vietnam, an online obituary stated.
ORLANDO, FL
'Don't come to school': Social media threat prompts law enforcement presence at Olympia High

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Extra security was seen at Olympia High School in Orange County on Wednesday after some parents say they saw threats online against the high school. A video circulating online shows a number of rifles and a pistol lined up in what appears to be a home along with a message that said "Don't come to school tomorrow." Some parents told FOX 35 they are keeping their kids home from school out of caution.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Snook season begins in Florida this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
FLORIDA STATE

