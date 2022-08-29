Read full article on original website
KEYT
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Taking oral or inhaled glucocorticoids, a type of steroid used to curb inflammation in asthma and other autoimmune disorders, may be linked to damaging changes in the white matter of the brain, a new study found. “This study shows that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoids are associated with an apparently...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
nextbigfuture.com
Taking Rapamycin as a Young Adult Provides Antiaging Benefits
A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment opening new doors for a potential application in humans. Rapamycin, known for its positive effects on...
MedicalXpress
Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure
Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on their quality of sleep that is linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
How Alzheimer's Disease Progresses: From Diagnosis Through the 7 Stages
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition that typically affects older adults and often causes memory loss, confusion, changes in behavior, and other troubling symptoms. It's the most common type of dementia. Approximately 10.7%—or one in nine—Americans over the age of 65 live with the condition, with women representing nearly two-thirds of cases.1 As baby boomers continue to reach their golden years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease is projected to rise to 7.16 million in 2025, and 13.9 million by 2060.2.
Phys.org
Medieval mass burial shows centuries-earlier origin of Ashkenazi genetic bottleneck
In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, U.K., unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery—at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archaeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers have now identified the individuals to be a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have fallen victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. Their findings, presented on August 30 in the journal Current Biology, shed new light on Jewish medical history in Europe.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
MedicalXpress
Study of people exposed to air pollution reveals greater effects on females than males
The impact of breathing diesel exhaust fumes may be more severe for females than males, according to new research that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Researchers looked for changes in people's blood brought about by exposure to diesel exhaust. In both females...
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
MedicalXpress
Low physical function after age 65 associated with future cardiovascular disease
Among people older than age 65 who were assessed using a short physical function test, having lower physical function was independently associated with a greater risk of developing heart attack, heart failure and stroke, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The Short...
MedicalXpress
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing
The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
natureworldnews.com
Rapamycin Drug Used in Cancer Therapy Found to Increase Human Lifespan [Study]
Aging has been one of the mysteries amongst members of the scientific community for many years; although some living organisms are biologically immortal, a number of animals like humans are not. Defined as the as the process of cellular or molecular damaging over time, biological aging is an imminent evolutionary...
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: A 43-Year-Old Man With Subacute Onset of Vision Disturbances, Jaw Spasms, and Balance and Sleep Difficulties
A brainstem syndrome is recognizable in patients presenting with a combination of visual disturbances, incoordination, gait problems, speech and swallowing difficulties, and new-onset sleep symptomatology. Brainstem disorders of subacute onset (onset and progression with accumulation of disabling deficits in 6–12 weeks) are generally of autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, or infiltrative neoplastic cause. An autoimmune or infectious brainstem disorder may be referred to as brainstem encephalitis or rhombencephalitis. We describe a patient with paraneoplastic autoimmune rhombencephalitis, in whom diagnostic clues included the following: diverse visual and sleep symptoms, trismus, and choking in the history; see-saw nystagmus, opsoclonus, dysarthria, jaw dystonia, and episodic laryngospasm on examination; subtle but longitudinal and nonenhancing T2 MRI abnormalities in the brainstem and upper cervical cord; and oligoclonal bands in the CSF. His movement disorder–specific neural IgG profile revealed ANNA-2 (anti-Ri) and KLHL-11-IgG. Both are biomarkers of paraneoplastic brainstem encephalitis. KLCHL-11-IgG has been reported to accompany germ cell tumors, which was found in a solitary metastasis to the left inguinal lymph node in our patient, along with an atrophic left testis. Multidisciplinary treatment (autoimmune neurology, sleep medicine, ophthalmology, and physiatry) led to significant clinical improvements. This case provides a framework for the evaluation of patients with subacute-onset brainstem syndromes and the investigation and management of those with paraneoplastic and other autoimmune diseases.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
MedicalXpress
Physically active people who increased their activity level early on in the pandemic fared worse
When the world shut down in March 2020, many of us scaled back our exercise and other physical activity. Those COVID kilos yielded interest, and many of us still haven't rid ourselves of them. But it could have been worse. It could be that forcing too much physical activity too...
Good News Network
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
