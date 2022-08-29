Read full article on original website
Ellen Tate
4d ago
what you need to know about Crist time as Florida's governor. born and raised I. Fl..I can remember his term as Governor..it was not good for Florida..or it's citizens...Please look at other Democrat run states...LOOK WHAT A MESS AMERICA IS IN UNDER DEMOCRAT CONTROL..THEN VOTE REPUBLICAN! REPUBLICAN
Kent Glatz
3d ago
All you need to know is how to find “DeSantis” on the ballot and mark his name for Governor. Please do research on the rest of the candidates and make sure they are America First support candidates. VOTE RED
monica
3d ago
Let’s go Brandon! Vote red in the midterm elections in November. We love our Governor DeSantis and our oasis of freedom in Florida.
floridapolitics.com
New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware
The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record
Quality Journalism for Critical Times To: Robert Watkins, Tampa Dear Mr. Watkins, Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril. I have a warning, but I also have a suggestion for him on […] The post One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
National gun control group backs Charlie Crist as Ron DeSantis goes the other way
On gun control, the contrast between the Democrat and the Republican gubernatorial contenders is clear. The Democrats’ candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist, received the endorsement of a national gun violence prevention group Wednesday, increasing the contrast between him and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan...
Click10.com
Miami man netted in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown says he was told he could vote
MIAMI – A Miami man, one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes and security task force in mid-August, is speaking to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
WCTV
DeSantis draws criticism for prosecutor suspension
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers.
115 legal experts decry DeSantis’ ouster of Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren
Warren, in an interview Wednesday accused the governor of using the suspension to score political points.
Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief
More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History
Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
click orlando
‘Illegal voting must be willful:’ Voter fraud accusations could face legal hurdle, Florida senator says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There is more evidence the state’s case against 20 people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face a legal hurdle. A News 6 investigation revealed the Lake County State Attorney’s Office had a lack of evidence to file charges against six people accused of the same crime.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
click orlando
Florida health officials set medical marijuana dosage, supply limits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for...
DeSantis says Crist running mate ‘protected’ Miami child abuser; Crist camp says ‘It’s a lie’
At an event in Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his election opponent had chosen a Miami teacher's union leader who "protected" a child abuser as his running mate. The Crist campaign responded, calling the claim a lie.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Lawsuit Against Biden Administration’s Reckless Delay of Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. LAKELAND, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to their unreasonable delay of more than 630 days in approving Florida’s proposal for its Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) submitted the first of its kind plan to safely import cheaper drugs from Canada to the FDA nearly 21 months ago, and the last hurdle they are facing is approval from the federal government. Watch the full press conference here.
click orlando
‘Deeply regret this mistake:’ Teresa Jacobs contacts Ethics Commission over campaign emails
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs released a letter on Friday she sent to the Florida Commission on Ethics in which she said her campaign “may have inadvertently used a portion of an email list from Orange County Public Schools.”. Jacobs, who won re-election...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
Only 37% of Florida students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam, so we challenged adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only 37% of Florida high school students passed the state’s new civics literacy exam last school year. In Duval, scores were even lower. We posed one of the more basic questions on the exam to four random adults, and the results made that 37% passing rate for public school students looks a bit better.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.30.2022 — Florida Republicans Vandalized as 'Fascists'— Rep. Webster Very Sick, Expected to Quit Congress— More...
The embattled Seminole Republican Executive Committee, whose chairman Benjamin Paris was recently arrested on a misdemeanor related to elections, had their office vandalized this past weekend. The vandals, presumably anarchists, spray painted a vulgarity across the group’s office’s window sign. Republicans, both at the state and federal levels, came out to denounce the vandalism, but Democrats stayed silent. READ MORE.
Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state has issued a new Florida Civic Literacy Examination to assess how well public school students understand what’s called “civic literacy.” Kids in a U.S. government course are required to take the new exam that covers everything from landmark Supreme Court cases to influential documents in American history to basic principles about how government […] The post Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along with...
