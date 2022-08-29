Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. LAKELAND, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to their unreasonable delay of more than 630 days in approving Florida’s proposal for its Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) submitted the first of its kind plan to safely import cheaper drugs from Canada to the FDA nearly 21 months ago, and the last hurdle they are facing is approval from the federal government. Watch the full press conference here.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO