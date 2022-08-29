Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Related
Police: 2 violent crimes occurred in downtown Yonkers on Thursday
Yonkers police say that two violent crimes happened in the downtown section of the city on Thursday.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Police: 2 suspects charged on 2 counts of murder of TSA officer
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the death of a TSA officer.
Police: 18-year-old jogger accused of stabbing man following altercation in Centereach
According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving his vehicle into the entrance of Shell Gas on Middle Country Road when a jogger identified as Matthew Ulloa, 18, yelled at the driver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested in Levittown home burglary, police say
Police say two people have been arrested for a home burglary in Levittown that occurred on Aug. 31 around 2 p.m. According to police, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown female walking out carrying some of her personal property. The...
Police: Yonkers shooting victim suffers injuries, suspect at large
Yonkers police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Floral Park teen pleads guilty to driving under the influence in fatal accident
Police say Arhum Tanveer was high while driving over 100 mph on Jericho Turnpike last December.
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family outraged over video showing NYPD detective knock woman to ground during Harlem arrest
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Outraged community members slammed an NYPD detective in Harlem on Wednesday after viral video showed him knock a woman to the ground before she was arrested. As officers arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder, several people “interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers,” police said. Cops ended up arresting […]
Two Rockland County men indicted on kidnapping charges
Two Rockland County men were indicted on kidnapping charges for holding a man against his will for hours in a Garnerville motel room.
Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect
A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.
Man knocks woman out after kicking her repeatedly in Brooklyn robbery: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man kicked a woman repeatedly inside a Brooklyn building until she lost consciousness, police said. The 42-year-old victim was inside a building along Third Avenue near 44th Street on Sunday when the suspect took her bag and kicked her all over the body, according to authorities. He ran off […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
Massachusetts man faces charges in relation to search warrant, arrest by Dutchess County Drug Task Force
A Massachusetts man is facing charges related to a search warrant and arrest by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
Man inappropriately touched, exposed himself to girl, 5, in Brooklyn laundromat
A 5-year-old girl who was at a Brooklyn laundromat with her mother was sexually abused by a stranger Tuesday and police are searching for the man responsible.
Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
Comments / 1