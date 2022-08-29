ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navigating White Supremacist Harassment Online

Online racial harassment was experienced by 1 in 2 Black adolescents during the study period. Chronic exposure to online white supremacist harassment may exacerbate racial disparities in healthcare. Additional resources should be developed to help individuals cope with online white supremacist harassment. The negative effects that white supremacy have on...
How the Lesser Known "Good Stress" Improves Brain Function

Inflation. COVID-19. International wars. Global uncertainty. These are just some of the issues that are creating stress for people worldwide. In fact, almost 70% of adults in the US say they’ve experienced extreme stress since the start of the pandemic. Chronic stress can cause severe physical, mental, and emotional problems. Numerous scientific findings detail the negative impact of stress.
